Cholera Prayers Irk Laura

Social commentator Laura Miti has added her voice to the cholera containment situation measures or the lack of them employed by government. Miti has taken issue with weeklong cholera prayer and fasting sessions called for the Minister of Religion. The acid-tongued Miti says the prayers may amount to mocking God.
Below is her full posting:
We have a cholera response that has not tackled even one structural problem. Nothing said about toilets in informal settlements, markets & the CBD, nothing about a functional garbage collection system or the debilitating water shortages all over Lusaka.
Stunning for me is the failure to address the immediate humanitarian needs of vendors. Not a single minister has mentioned the hunger that must be ravaging the homes of people who are not selling or shown that anyone in government is concerned about the simple – what are they eating question. But we must fast & pray.
I really would like to know what the Minister of Religion wants us to say to God. Please come down and tell us how we will ensure that, from now on, all waste is collected timely.
And yes, do bring down angels to construct a few toilets. Calm the pangs of our hungry, so that they do riot. You, dear God, should do all that while we move your hand by fasting prayer.
Wise Me
Remember a Christian God is not to be mentioned in vain he demands that what ever we do for him we it must be done 100% to our fellow human beings (the parable of the lost sheep). He tells us to love him and our fellow human beings with every thing that makes us to liv i.e. heart, mind, soul and strength. It will not be a prayer or miracle that will qualify anyone to enter God’s Kingdom. Paying lip-service won’t do. If you are not distributing resources equally you have no love for the masses that are in shanty compounds where cholera is mainly killing the sheep that you should have risked your wealth to make sure they have clean water, environment and waterbourne toilets. This message cuts across the nation to everyone who is rich.
Bapompwe
The PF Secretary General Davies Mwila found an opportunity to display his lack of leadership and empathy. He can’t the smell the coffee, his noise are blocked by corruption, tribalism, nepotism… How do you say Street Vending phenomenon that Zambia has can be traced largely to a mismanaged privatization of the country’s companies, including ZCCM, the country’s largest mining conglomerate and major foreign exchange earner at the time. Imagine what sort of prayer Davies Mwila would lead us into, you need prayer baba otherwise you have become irrelevant to the Zambian course.
Be reminded that lives have been lost and continue to be lost.
nason banda
When Lord Palmerston, Prime Minister of England in the mid 19th Century was petitioned by the Scottish Clergy to appoint a day of fasting and prayer to vert the cholera, He replied, ” cleanse and disinfect your streets and houses, promote cleanliness and healthy among the poor and see that they are plentifully supplied with good food and raiment, and employ right sanitary measures generally, and you will have no occasion to fast and pray. Nor will the lord hear your prayers while these, his preventives, remain unheeded”.
Fredzo
U pipo Neva appreciate, become a President one day and see how difficult it is to run a country
Fredzo
Always politics, even in issues that u at suppose to to add solution. Yo role as opposition is not just to politicise but also to provide solutions in situation like this.
FGM
Praying and fasting can only do if we ask God to give us wisdom and knowledge on how to prevent and contain cholera. Praying for cholera to vanish is not viable. May God bless Zambia. Amen.
Lolo
Instead of tackling real issues imagine they came up with measures like curfew in Kanyama, ban of church gatherings and other useless measures
Sunta sunkutu
Laura, speaking as Christian, I would share your fire on the issue of prayer when hygiene is the answer. It almost seems to be an abuse of Devine communication channel. However, if government was doing nothing but prayer, your point would have been solid. but government is clearly doing something about it and are combining their efforts with prayer. So it’s fine. Infant their efforts are being commended by many governments and the United Nations as one of the best responses to a pandemic by an African country. In other words, Miti as usual, you are talking bull……