Cholera Prayers Irk Laura

Social commentator Laura Miti has added her voice to the cholera containment situation measures or the lack of them employed by government. Miti has taken issue with weeklong cholera prayer and fasting sessions called for the Minister of Religion. The acid-tongued Miti says the prayers may amount to mocking God.

Below is her full posting:

We have a cholera response that has not tackled even one structural problem. Nothing said about toilets in informal settlements, markets & the CBD, nothing about a functional garbage collection system or the debilitating water shortages all over Lusaka.

Stunning for me is the failure to address the immediate humanitarian needs of vendors. Not a single minister has mentioned the hunger that must be ravaging the homes of people who are not selling or shown that anyone in government is concerned about the simple – what are they eating question. But we must fast & pray.

I really would like to know what the Minister of Religion wants us to say to God. Please come down and tell us how we will ensure that, from now on, all waste is collected timely.

And yes, do bring down angels to construct a few toilets. Calm the pangs of our hungry, so that they do riot. You, dear God, should do all that while we move your hand by fasting prayer.