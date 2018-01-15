Lusambo, Malanji, Chiteme & Ng’ambi Eye PF Copperbelt Top Post

Four Patriotic Front Members of Parliament and two Mayors on the Copperbelt are setting their eyes on the Provincial Chairmanship when the regions holds its elections this year.

A senior member of the Patriotic Front (PF) has named Members of Parliament eyeing the position as Nkana’s Alexander Chiteme, Chifubu’s Frank Ng’ambi, Kwacha’s Joseph Malanji and Kabushi’s Bowman Lusambo.

He has also named Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda and Ndola Mayor Amon Chisenga among those chasing the position being held by Stephen Kainga who is understood not to be interested in running for elections.

Stephen Kainga rose to the position of Copperbelt chairman after after Stardy Mwale was appointed Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary.

However, the six are not the only ones as others have decided to remain quiet to avoid being viewed as contenders in the race.

“With these names, camps have started on the Copperbelt Province to get numbers. What is surprising is that everyone wants to be in the executive for others the interest is beyond the position but also in readiness for 2021 elections,” the source said.

“For now it would be too early to judge whoever seems popular but time will tell. The only problem I have in our party is that we are so obsessed with elections I don’t know why. Every time we hear elections we forget our role and rush into premature campaigns.

“Also what you need to take note of is that among the four members of parliament three are all from MMD except Chiteme who is also new in the PF so it’s going to be a battle.”

The source added, “Nathan Chanda should not be written off; he will be a very serious contender, it is just a matter of time.”

The ruling party is yet to announce the date of its provincial elections and eventually the general conference.