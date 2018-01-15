Tutwa Ngulube Seeks PF Forgiveness

Kabwe Central Member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube has eaten his vomit after having played to the gallery scandalizing the ruling Patriotic Front and President Edgar Lungu.

Ngulube has seen the light and apologized unreservedly to President Lungu and the PF for the harsh comments he has been uttering in the media.

In a dramatic turn of events, Ngulube has also offered to withdraw the matter in court where he had taken the ruling party to court over monies owed to him through legal representation.

Ngulube had also sued the PF for allegedly trying to violate his rights as Member of Parliament and party member.

He had also asked the court to refrain the PF from expelling him from the party.

Ngulube said his decision was meant to promote unity and reconciliation in the ruling party.