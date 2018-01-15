  1. Home
Sport

Zambia Shine in new KoPa Kit..Beat Uganda

|

The Chipolopolo boys made a strong start to the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) shooting down the Cranes of Uganda 3-1 in their Group B opening match.

Donning the new KoPa kit, the team befittingly came to the party to bag all three points at the Grand Stade de Marrakech.

It was not a smooth start but Zambia recovered from a patchy start with Zesco United striker Lazarous Kambole repaying the faith deposited in him by the technical bench on his full national team competitive debut with a goal and an assist that earned him the man of the match accolade.

Uganda had made a strong start with Milton Karisa tormenting the Zambian backline but it was Zambia that hit the back on the net first through a well woven move that ended witrh Kambole getting to the end with a true predatory instinct.

Alex Ng’onga had set up a neat pass to Ernest Mbewe who reciprocated the precision by setting through Kambole who clinically sent the ball in the Uganda net.
Ng’onga was not to last the full match as injury saw him stretchered off with Friday Samu coming on in his place.

However, the celebrations had hardly finished with Uganda hitting back in the 40th minute through Nsibambi Derrick who acrobatically volleyed into the net.

The two sides went to the break tied 1-all but the Cranes had the better of the half.

Zambia came back more organized taking the game to Uganda with Kambole turning provider in the 63rd minute for a dangerously lurking Augustine Mulenga whose tame shot proved good enough to nestle at the back of the net.

Fackson Kapumbu made sure of the three points with a long range effort that came off the Uganda two man wall mounted.
Uganda goalie Benjamin Ochan hardly had time to tuck away the shot and let slip of it in his own net.

Zambia will await Ivory Coast on Thursday in their second match.
The Elephants lost 1-0 to Ricardo Manetti’s Namibia.

(Source: FAZ Media)

37 Comments

  1. Zimba

    What a year for Zambia, 3:1

    Reply

  2. joseph k

    well dan guyz

    Reply

  3. zulu esaya

    Go Zambia go we need a cup continue showing them

    Reply

  5. Tisa

    Go chipolopolo go!

    Reply

  6. Andrew Senkwe

    Well done boys,u should even show the elephant how talented we hav”.

    Reply

  7. FCZ

    Good start.

    Reply

  8. Andrew Senkwe

    Chipolopolo boys show the elephants how we play football

    Reply

  9. Max Kositimu

    Congratulations boys.we are very proud of u and u should know that you have our full support. But don’t be relaxed for every team has come there to take back home something. Ivory coast is a good side and we hope you will put in the best.Go Zambia Go!!!!

    Reply

  10. Apostle Tembo

    You have done us proud copper boys – go Zambia – go, plse keep it up & bring the cup home. We are behind you.

    Reply

  11. Newton

    Go Zambia go.. We are behind you

    Reply

  12. GBM

    Well done Zambia

    Reply

  13. Christopher kabwe

    A very good start for Mighty Chipolopolo. Thanx to the Technical bench & the entire team. However,watch out,the Elephants are no push-overs.They have what it takes to win the next two games and top the group chart.Chipolopolo should be disciplined and work extra hard in order to carry the day. Chipolopolo 2 Elephants 1.

    Reply

  14. Hotness

    Well done chipolopolo boys, but remember to prepare adequately for Thursday’s encounter against the elephants of ivory coast.

    Reply

  15. Mulamba Paul

    A bright start Indeed.
    Go boys fight and conquer.
    We are behind you .
    We expect the copper bullet to hammer the elephants.

    Reply

  16. MUTONGA

    Comment
    well don, we ar behind of u guys.

    Reply

  17. chipolo fan

    thats nice chipolopolo beat them all while done good job

    Reply

  18. Wise Me

    Football is about results especially winning the first game, nothing is sweeter than this during this time of cholera dampened spirits. Thank you our lads, keep it up we are with you all the way.

    Reply

  19. Lukrick

    Admirably done chipolopolo, the entire Zambia is behind u. Keep up with the same fighting spirit, u really pitting our country bak on the map. Go go

    Reply

  21. Pamutunda

    Thanks very much continuous chipolopolo

    Reply

  22. evans

    Go Zambia we need a new cup in our country it’s nighly long time

    Reply

  23. Muzeya Ginny

    Continue with the some spirit guyz we are proud of you this year is away year . Go Zambia Go.

    Reply

  24. Sirb

    Good results chipoloplo.we deserve a win,but the Jersey, which China shop designed it.very poor

    Reply

  25. lams

    Excellent beginning guys.continue working hard

    Reply

  26. foothold

    Improve on pace.Too much flying balls.Nsabata must b sharp especially in the next match with cotdeviour.That was our game desptite a bad starting.We need more goals mwe bepwa.Zambia go

    Reply

  27. Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya(GBM).

    Well done our boys,we are with you all the way,you have our support… Go Zambia go.

    Reply

  28. Mwale Clifford

    That free kick was super

    Reply

  29. alfa banks

    Well done guys we really need the best from you. We will always support you.

    Reply

  30. John

    Well done to the chipolopolo show the guys how football is been played

    Reply

  31. comando

    go Zambia go.we are behind you

    Reply

  32. bk

    dats gret chipolopolo boys. go zambia go

    Reply

  33. zambian

    Can the win motivate ZNBC to televise the games please twapapata

    Reply

  34. Machoni Pablo Joseph

    Go Zambia Go

    Reply

  35. Jonathan

    Go! go! go! go! go!copper bullets . Football z o about zigoli inspite of u playn well but if u can’t score u doomed like Uganda. Well done guys.

    Reply

  36. Derrick M.

    Well done guyz, just go go forward Zambia, I salute you guyz may God be with you.

    Reply

  37. elvis m

    Continue showing them guys. Go Zambia Go Zambia 2-0 ivory

    Reply

Leave a Reply