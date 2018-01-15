Zambia Shine in new KoPa Kit..Beat Uganda

The Chipolopolo boys made a strong start to the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) shooting down the Cranes of Uganda 3-1 in their Group B opening match.

Donning the new KoPa kit, the team befittingly came to the party to bag all three points at the Grand Stade de Marrakech.

It was not a smooth start but Zambia recovered from a patchy start with Zesco United striker Lazarous Kambole repaying the faith deposited in him by the technical bench on his full national team competitive debut with a goal and an assist that earned him the man of the match accolade.

Uganda had made a strong start with Milton Karisa tormenting the Zambian backline but it was Zambia that hit the back on the net first through a well woven move that ended witrh Kambole getting to the end with a true predatory instinct.

Alex Ng’onga had set up a neat pass to Ernest Mbewe who reciprocated the precision by setting through Kambole who clinically sent the ball in the Uganda net.

Ng’onga was not to last the full match as injury saw him stretchered off with Friday Samu coming on in his place.

However, the celebrations had hardly finished with Uganda hitting back in the 40th minute through Nsibambi Derrick who acrobatically volleyed into the net.

The two sides went to the break tied 1-all but the Cranes had the better of the half.

Zambia came back more organized taking the game to Uganda with Kambole turning provider in the 63rd minute for a dangerously lurking Augustine Mulenga whose tame shot proved good enough to nestle at the back of the net.

Fackson Kapumbu made sure of the three points with a long range effort that came off the Uganda two man wall mounted.

Uganda goalie Benjamin Ochan hardly had time to tuck away the shot and let slip of it in his own net.

Zambia will await Ivory Coast on Thursday in their second match.

The Elephants lost 1-0 to Ricardo Manetti’s Namibia.

(Source: FAZ Media)