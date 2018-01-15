Zambia Shine in new KoPa Kit..Beat Uganda

The Chipolopolo boys made a strong start to the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) shooting down the Cranes of Uganda 3-1 in their Group B opening match.
Donning the new KoPa kit, the team befittingly came to the party to bag all three points at the Grand Stade de Marrakech.
It was not a smooth start but Zambia recovered from a patchy start with Zesco United striker Lazarous Kambole repaying the faith deposited in him by the technical bench on his full national team competitive debut with a goal and an assist that earned him the man of the match accolade.
Uganda had made a strong start with Milton Karisa tormenting the Zambian backline but it was Zambia that hit the back on the net first through a well woven move that ended witrh Kambole getting to the end with a true predatory instinct.
Alex Ng’onga had set up a neat pass to Ernest Mbewe who reciprocated the precision by setting through Kambole who clinically sent the ball in the Uganda net.
Ng’onga was not to last the full match as injury saw him stretchered off with Friday Samu coming on in his place.
However, the celebrations had hardly finished with Uganda hitting back in the 40th minute through Nsibambi Derrick who acrobatically volleyed into the net.
The two sides went to the break tied 1-all but the Cranes had the better of the half.
Zambia came back more organized taking the game to Uganda with Kambole turning provider in the 63rd minute for a dangerously lurking Augustine Mulenga whose tame shot proved good enough to nestle at the back of the net.
Fackson Kapumbu made sure of the three points with a long range effort that came off the Uganda two man wall mounted.
Uganda goalie Benjamin Ochan hardly had time to tuck away the shot and let slip of it in his own net.
Zambia will await Ivory Coast on Thursday in their second match.
The Elephants lost 1-0 to Ricardo Manetti’s Namibia.
(Source: FAZ Media)
37 Comments
Zimba
What a year for Zambia, 3:1
joseph k
well dan guyz
zulu esaya
Go Zambia go we need a cup continue showing them
Esaya Zulu
Go Zambia go we need a cup continue showing them
Tisa
Go chipolopolo go!
Andrew Senkwe
Well done boys,u should even show the elephant how talented we hav”.
FCZ
Good start.
Andrew Senkwe
Chipolopolo boys show the elephants how we play football
Max Kositimu
Congratulations boys.we are very proud of u and u should know that you have our full support. But don’t be relaxed for every team has come there to take back home something. Ivory coast is a good side and we hope you will put in the best.Go Zambia Go!!!!
Apostle Tembo
You have done us proud copper boys – go Zambia – go, plse keep it up & bring the cup home. We are behind you.
Newton
Go Zambia go.. We are behind you
GBM
Well done Zambia
Christopher kabwe
A very good start for Mighty Chipolopolo. Thanx to the Technical bench & the entire team. However,watch out,the Elephants are no push-overs.They have what it takes to win the next two games and top the group chart.Chipolopolo should be disciplined and work extra hard in order to carry the day. Chipolopolo 2 Elephants 1.
Hotness
Well done chipolopolo boys, but remember to prepare adequately for Thursday’s encounter against the elephants of ivory coast.
Mulamba Paul
A bright start Indeed.
Go boys fight and conquer.
We are behind you .
We expect the copper bullet to hammer the elephants.
MUTONGA
Comment
well don, we ar behind of u guys.
chipolo fan
thats nice chipolopolo beat them all while done good job
Wise Me
Football is about results especially winning the first game, nothing is sweeter than this during this time of cholera dampened spirits. Thank you our lads, keep it up we are with you all the way.
Lukrick
Admirably done chipolopolo, the entire Zambia is behind u. Keep up with the same fighting spirit, u really pitting our country bak on the map. Go go
Lukrick
Admirably done chipolopolo, the entire Zambia is behind u. Keep up with the same fighting spirit, u really putting our country bak on the map. Go go
Pamutunda
Thanks very much continuous chipolopolo
evans
Go Zambia we need a new cup in our country it’s nighly long time
Muzeya Ginny
Continue with the some spirit guyz we are proud of you this year is away year . Go Zambia Go.
Sirb
Good results chipoloplo.we deserve a win,but the Jersey, which China shop designed it.very poor
lams
Excellent beginning guys.continue working hard
foothold
Improve on pace.Too much flying balls.Nsabata must b sharp especially in the next match with cotdeviour.That was our game desptite a bad starting.We need more goals mwe bepwa.Zambia go
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya(GBM).
Well done our boys,we are with you all the way,you have our support… Go Zambia go.
Mwale Clifford
That free kick was super
alfa banks
Well done guys we really need the best from you. We will always support you.
John
Well done to the chipolopolo show the guys how football is been played
comando
go Zambia go.we are behind you
bk
dats gret chipolopolo boys. go zambia go
zambian
Can the win motivate ZNBC to televise the games please twapapata
Machoni Pablo Joseph
Go Zambia Go
Jonathan
Go! go! go! go! go!copper bullets . Football z o about zigoli inspite of u playn well but if u can’t score u doomed like Uganda. Well done guys.
Derrick M.
Well done guyz, just go go forward Zambia, I salute you guyz may God be with you.
elvis m
Continue showing them guys. Go Zambia Go Zambia 2-0 ivory