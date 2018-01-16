Letter: Prof. Nkandu Luo And UNZA’S Prolonged Closure

  1. Home
Dear Prof Nkandu luo and government,

What did we ever do to deserve such treatment from you? You are a mother yourself and have children that went to school and some are still going. Is it because they study abroad that we have no value? Or maybe it’s because we are not your biological children that you dislike us this much?

Sanitation conditions at universities have always been bad and the senior students have cried so many times for improvement but why do it now when we are supposed to be learning? Unza closed in September and I believe that was enough time till now to improve sanitation conditions.

It’s like our futures are being played with. Some of us come from far away places and cannot afford staying in a boarding house because it’s too expensive. Why couldn’t you build more hostels with the abundant space.

You want us to move out but you will not give us an alternative place to stay! Cholera has never been an issue at The University of Zambia and such excuses shouldn’t be used to cover up for the ministries mistakes.

Concerned UNZA Student..

  1. kim

    luo is not a minister is acting

  2. king

    luo

  3. king

    bwafya

  4. Anthony

    The general mind has to be educated ,to avoid unplanned masses

  5. Jonathan Kaemba Jr

    U ar ryt my bro…y dis tym wen pupils ar supposed to b learning

  6. Papa

    Comment ati ngawalandapo ku ku tracer…shitholes

  7. amonnaire

    The issue of squatting is an annoying one. UNZA is a huge institution that had been around for decades. Such a problem should have been looked into a long time ago, instead of stories and cover ups that don’t add up. There should be an alternative to the shortage of hostels at the university. The solution is simply to build more hostels that can accommodate each and every student enrolled. Kuti wafilwa nefyakulemba pa last pantu it’s painful.
    😤 😤

  8. Isaac

    their minds are full of excuses ,they are failing to perform their duties

  9. Kunta Kinte

    Justice delayed is justice denied. Solution delayed is opportunity denied

  10. villager

    you even say sanitation has always been bad and even the senior student complain.Where do you think the govt wil get money since you dont pay tution and maintainance fee.You want the gov to pay your dirty that you throw around.I know of a dean at unza who picks litter at nelt,lt,and other surronding places which students throw.You want hostels then stop geting bursaring so that govt shuld use that money to build more hostel.Unza student you only think of i and not the people of zambia who are realy suffering.Some people have got good points but their parents cant even to buy an application and you even have money to come to lusaka.

  11. monk

    go back home.You even have money to spend in boarding house.

  12. Wise Me

    I think certain people don’t deserve portfolios that deal with large communities’ services. Talking of professor Nkandu Luo, I only have seen her talking on TV. Could she please tell us what she has done in Munali constituency. Mtendere East has remained behind in terms of road infrastructure. I don’t know which other area in Lusaka where roads have not been tarred. I have not heard about her having visited the area to explain what the government has planned for us. She has not been part of Millennium Challenge project to an extent that the works have been unorthodoxly done leaving the dust roads exposed to soil erosion and impassable during the rain season just to mention a few. It is the duty of an MP to ensure that the electorate is not swindled of vital resources by organised suspects. If there is a minister whom the president should drop first for failing to work with the constituency, this one qualifies. By the way when the courts are done, I am waiting for her during the bye election.

  13. Sydney kambatika

    Looking at it on both sides,its very very unfair to students who come frm far places.but even if the cry has been long,we can’t leave the “now students” start or continue learning in unimproved environments.unza nd cbu need to be upgraded.who knows maybe they were sleepy nd now they are awake nd ready to work.let’s support them if Zambia is to be developed.

  14. another unza student

    they told you to go and come back at an appointed.The only place which is far is heaven.They even said they will assit you students with transport but why are you stil in lusaka.Go and help your parents in the field.Are you afraid of farming in the village us will come when communicated to.

  15. Brighton Muma

    Ndeloleshafye!

  16. trump

    i think the one who has written the article is dull how can you start renting which is expensive at a boarding house than just to go home which is cheap.

  17. Dickson Sunny

    Ati ba minister of higher education!!!!!!???

  18. PEACE

    Consider their complaints prof Luo

  19. SIR ROX

    The problem of Zambian they don’t employ right people how can let us wait nd see.

  20. Johnson The Great

    Am just passing

  21. mulongoti

    It’s written theres time for everything in this planet so this cholera Has brought benefits For you unza students supposedly one comes with chorela you will also start complaining that they knew there was cholera but so be patient and wait

  22. Oh 👌 cool

    Our problems will be eliminated as soon as possible the government is working on that please don’t out shine the Master for real.
    Why complaining?

  23. Mibanga chinyama

    that’s true

  24. mulongoti

    Where are those people who have been to the university before why can’t they form an association to help build the hotels and ablution blocks since alot of them did free busuries including the Minister herself and the President shud lead in forming the association because most ministers are a product of these universities this will help The students

  25. Destiny

    These unza students sometimes raise complaints that has no reason, maintenance is needed for an institution like unza to run properly yet u are the same people who will be complaining of poor sanitation. Yes the minister isn’t working but if they have now realized what’s right let them go ahead, u my friend just go get your sorghum planted and let the development take place u don’t even pay bunda bwakulanda

  26. Muma

    Muma’s are always intelligent.Good to see your my name, name sake.

  27. Kenneth

    When are u expecting the result to be out? Minister

  28. Kenneth

  30. chonde

    Ubupuba ba luo, na ba lulu wabo

  31. unza student

    My fellow student..how come u are still there when transport was provided for us surely

