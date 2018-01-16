Letter: Prof. Nkandu Luo And UNZA’S Prolonged Closure

Dear Prof Nkandu luo and government,

What did we ever do to deserve such treatment from you? You are a mother yourself and have children that went to school and some are still going. Is it because they study abroad that we have no value? Or maybe it’s because we are not your biological children that you dislike us this much?

Sanitation conditions at universities have always been bad and the senior students have cried so many times for improvement but why do it now when we are supposed to be learning? Unza closed in September and I believe that was enough time till now to improve sanitation conditions.

It’s like our futures are being played with. Some of us come from far away places and cannot afford staying in a boarding house because it’s too expensive. Why couldn’t you build more hostels with the abundant space.

You want us to move out but you will not give us an alternative place to stay! Cholera has never been an issue at The University of Zambia and such excuses shouldn’t be used to cover up for the ministries mistakes.

Concerned UNZA Student..