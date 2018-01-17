Ex-Gospel Singer Sidique Geloo Says, “The Holy Spirit In Me Grieves”

Scandalous former gospel singer Sidique Geloo has written an article saying sorry to those that are injured by his ‘short-lived’ engagement.

The Atlanta-based Geloo who is on his annual visit to Zambia called off an engagement after it leaked on social media claiming he did not plan for it.

BELOW IS GELOO’S WRITE-UP

Dear Zambia, I read Ephraim Sekeleti Mutalange’s post about asking God for forgiveness of our Iniquities.Powerful. I don’t want to turn to God only because of my situation, I should turn to him because I love him.

I have let down and continue to let down many. Those that love me are the most hurt. Others are laughing but somehow that’s my medicine.

I didn’t know I had such an effect on people, and my decision would affect a Nation. I underestimate myself but mostly I am oblivious to the fact that I have the holy spirit that I constantly grieve in me. I honestly thought people would just turn a blind eye . If I had known that, I wouldn’t make stupid childish mistakes that would affect loved ones and my future.

Ms Michelle Manda is a champion, I respect her, and I believe in her. If I am going through this public beatdown, I can only imagine what she is going through. Media Houses should desist from talking about her.

My apologies to my Mother Winnie for the distress caused, to the mother of my kids in America who is directly affected by this ordeal. She doesn’t deserve any bit of the humilation.

Apologies to OZA the most powerful Zambian entity in the DIASPORA. I will prolong my leave until OZA reaches a decision according to the gravity of the matter. ( With or without me OZA succeeds)

Apologies to Zambians in Atlanta, the community that made me and has stood by me all these years, apologies to the entire Zambian diaspora in America. You keep forgiving me every time I mess up. One day the favour will run out.

I will now endure the full media onslaught, will desist from making commentaries, I will not take phone interviews until the punishment runs its full course. I will go back to doing what I do best, being a Father.

Ba Zambia I love you

Yours, Sidique