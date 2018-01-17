FAZ CEO Irregularly Awards Himself A $10, 000 Loan

FAZ general secretary Ponga Liwewe has irregularly awarded himself a US $10, 000 (about K100, 000).

Some FAZ executive committee members are upset that Liwewe made a significant financial transaction without following procedure.

Sources in the FAZ executive have questioned the criteria Liwewe used to obtain a loan without the approval of the executive committee.

The committee members are particularly incensed that Liwewe gave himself a loan when national team players are still owed arrears for matches played as far back as 2016.

“This decision has just been told to us in passing. The executive has not approved anything to do with a loan for the general secretary.

“In fact, the only thing that the executive committee was told is that he will be resigning after the Cosafa Under-20,” the source added.

The executive committee member who spoke on condition of anonymity charged that FAZ president Andrew Kamanga had been preaching transparency and accountability but the practice at Football House was far from the message.

“Surprisingly the president is very quiet on this loan. He doesn’t want to talk about it because it is his friend involved, but this is not right,” the source added.

The executive committee member believe the FAZ secretariat is sliding into ungovernable state because it was lacking leadership.