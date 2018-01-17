Kambwili Wants Vendors Back On The Streets

National Democratic Focus leader Chishimba Kambwili says street vendors should be taken back to the streets with immediate effect.

Kambwili addressed himself as NDC leader for the first time despite being a Patriotic Front lawmaker for Roan constituency.

Kambwili, who is the Roan Constituency Patriotic Front (PF) Member of Parliament, told an NDC press briefing that his opposition political party was of the view that street vendors were being used as a scapegoat for the garbage in Lusaka that is fuelling the cholera pandemic.

He said that the problem fueling cholera was not traders but the contaminated water that running in the taps across Lusaka.

Kambwili said that instead of chasing the vendors in the city they should be allowed back and ensure that cleaner facilities were put in place.

He said that vendors should be allocated at least two streets that should be kept clean within the city.

Kambwili said that vendors had been thrown off the streets for political reasons.

He said that President Edgar Lungu had solved a problem by creating a bigger problem.

“When President Michael Sata came into office he realised that there were very few jobs and removed Nkandu Luo as Local government minister for having tried to remove vendors off the streets,” Kambwili said.

Kambwili also used the occasion to dress down Daily Nation newspaper editor Richard Sakala as being paid to scandalize the NDC.

He said that Sakala had been given money by the PF to be writing negative stories about the NDC leadership.

Kambwili said that he had vowed never to pay attention to what Sakala wrote in his publication.