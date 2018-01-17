Soldier, Police Officers Disappoint Kasama Central MP

Kasama Central Member of Parliament Kelvin Sampa has accused law enforcement agencies of beating up marketeers at Chambeshi Market during the clean up exercise in Kasama district.

Sampa, a human rights activist, said it was shameful for the Zambia Police and the Zambia Army to beat up marketeers when the role is to provide law and order to the citizens.

The angry parliamentarian said it was unacceptable for the police and the army to behave in such a manner that left property belonging to marketeers damaged in the name of cleaning the market.

“I wish to express my disappointment as Member of Parliament for Kasama Central with what transpired where law enforcement agencies have been tasked to do the clean up exercise as regards to the cholera outbreak that has rocked the nation. The way this matter was handled at Chambeshi Market is a very sad situation for the people of Kasama,” Sampa said.

“How can the police and the army officers go and beating up our people, breaking down properties, and at the end of it all some people ending up losing property, this is very sad and shameful.”

Sampa has expressed disappointment with the conduct of the men and women in uniform and has further appealed to marketeers to remain calm urging them that efforts are being made to normalise their business activities.