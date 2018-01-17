Zambia Ready For Ivory Coast – Nyirenda

The Chipolopolo boys stepped up gear in their preparations for Thursday’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) against Ivory Coast with Coach Wedson Nyirenda psyching the lads against the wounded elephants.

Nyirenda told FAZfootball.com at the close of Tuesday’s training session at the Grand Stade de Marrakech annex pitch that the team was battle ready for the elephants hoping to build on the first match win.

He said Zambia had put behind its result on Sunday and firmly focused on Ivory Coast who lost 1-0 to Namibia on the same day.

“I think we are not so bad, we are looking good after that emphatic win. The boys have put that win behind and they are looking forward to that game against Ivory Coast,” Nyirenda said.

He added: “The most important thing is not to be complacent because we are playing a team which has been wounded as they lost to Namibia in a very bad time. The game was already over in the last few seconds, they lost so they are really hurt and are wounded so they will come on us.”

Nyirenda said he was mindful of the physical stature of the Ivorians but stressed that Zambia had a plan to outwit them.

“They are physically big, but I think our boys have what it takes to run them down. I think the day will be ours,” he said.

Nyirenda also expressed optimism that the two lads under medical watch would recover fully soon to add to his options.

“We have some knocks with Ng’onga’s groin muscle still a problem and the doctors are working round the clock to see what they can do. Godfrey is still under treatment and is doing light training,” he said.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga, his deputy Rix Mweemba and Committee member Brenda Kunda turned up for the session to encourage the team in their pursuit of continental glory.

Zambia plays Ivory Cost on Thursday in an 18:30 kick off (Zambian time) before concluding their group matches on Monday in Casablanca against Namibia.

The Chipolopolo boys top Group B alongside Namibia, thanks to a superior goal difference.

(Source: FAZ Media)