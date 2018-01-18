Chlorine Price Hike Worries Consumer Body

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has observed with concern the sudden increase in the prices of disinfectants in particular chlorine in the wake of the cholera outbreak.

Public relations officer Namukolo Kasumba said the increase in the price of chlorine reported to have increased by between 800% and 1000% from the observed K3-K5 per bottle to over K25-K30 is not only a source of concern but defeats the efforts by the government in the fight against Cholera.

“The Commission has thus taken keen interest in this matter and has launched investigations. All traders that will be found to have increased the prices of this “now basic” item without justifiable corresponding increase in the sourcing costs will be taken to task,” she states.

Kasumba says the commission has repeatedly warned businesses to desist from engaging themselves in conduct that is unfair and anti-competitive.

“The applicable fines if found wanting are up to 10% of an enterprises annual turnover. Therefore the Commission will not seat idle and watch consumers being exploited in the wake of the cholera outbreak,” she added

More 60 people have died since cholera was first reported in Lusaka last October with close to 3, 000 people treated countrywide for symptoms related to the waterborne disease.