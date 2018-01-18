Fake Doctor, 19, Arrested In Kitwe

A 19 year old of foreign origin has been arrested for masquerading as medical Doctor at Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

Police sources and Kitwe teaching Hospital Spokesperson Phoebe Chileya have confirmed the development.

The suspect is believed to have been undertaking illegal deals yet to be established at the teaching hospital before meeting his fate.

He has been spotted patronising the hospital before police moved in to arrest him after a tipoff from the hospital management.

Police sources disclosed that the suspect has been using a fake National indentify card with names Doubem Sabby from the University Teaching Hospital, Ndola Department of Neurosurgeon.

“We are very shocked that a boy of 19 years can involve himself in such activities, he has told us that he is Darlington Doubem but those are not the names appearing on his Identity Card. Yes we have him in our custody and we have instituted investigations, get full details from madam Katanga” a police source said.

However, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga was still waiting for the report.

Kitwe Teaching Hospital Spokesperson Phoebe Chileya confirmed that a man had been arrested at the Health Institution of masquerading as medical doctor.