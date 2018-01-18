OPINION: Has Tutwa Lost His Way?

Kabwe Central Member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube could have very easily have been the man of the week given the numerous headlines he hit on the political scene. Ngulube had for a moment emerged as a crusader of conscience in the Patriotic Front fold and seemed just about anything that was wrong about the Patriotic Front.

He spoke vocally about the right of members to hold different opinions within the party. He pointed out how the party had allegedly been invaded by the MMD flock.

Ngulube, who has not hidden his desire to be appointed as a minister went about town scandalizing the appointment of Kwacha Member of Parliament Joe Malanji as foreign affairs minister. The youthful Kabwe lawmaker wondered when Malanji had shed off his MMD blue for the PF green notwithstanding Malanji is a ruling party lawmaker.

Ngulube rumbled on about how President Edgar Lungu was ungrateful for the role the Kabwe lawmaker played as returning officer at the Patriotic Front convention to declare him winner. To crown it all Ngulube shed off all the civility his legal mind demands of him to dress down the not so respectable PF cadre Max Chongu whom he threatened to sort out.

With that all the anti-ruling party forces embraced him as their new found darling. But then Ngulube thought better of everything that he had said and decided to make peace with the Patriotic Front.

The question then is what the public should make of his new found peace with the PF top brass. Has he finally seen the folly of his outbursts or maybe it is just something done out of political convenience? What happened to the free speaking Tutwa that the Zambian media was almost getting used to?

How long will this peace last? Ngulube was at it last year when he was dropped as party legal counsel but toned down after another of his peace moments overcame him.

So should the public still take Ngulube seriously? After all another of the youthful breed in Miles Sampa has already tortured the public through his merry go round political swings.