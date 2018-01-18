PF Suspends Copperbelt Youth Leader

The Patriotic Front on the Copperbelt has suspended Provincial Youth vice chairperson Sternly Chandindi for allegedly uttering derogatory statements in the media.

According to a charge later signed by PF Copperbelt Province chairman Stephen Kainga, Chandindi has been given a week to exculpate himself.

The Party in the province has also asked Chandindi to stop carrying out any activities until his exculpatory is heard by the disciplinary committee.

He becomes a second official to be suspended following the suspension of Provincial Youth Secretary Christopher Kalenge.

But Copperbelt Province PF Secretary Mike Manda has maintained that the party is not victimising anyone with different views.

He said the party has embarked on ensuring sanity on how politics are conducted in the party so as to avoid issuing conflicting statements in the media.

“It is not true that we are victimising our people with different views, first of all in our party we exercise democracy and respect other people’s opinions regardless of who they are, this party was voted into office after looking at how well we offered checks and balances to MMD so why are we going to turn against our own?” Manda asked.

He said, “allowing everyone to speak doesn’t mean people should start putting the name of the party in disrepute. That we will not tolerate, discipline is very important in any organisation that is why you are seeing us write to those erring so that they are advised on what is expected of them, but not meant to tarnish the name of the party.”