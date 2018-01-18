Pres. Lungu, Dr Chilufya Burning Some Fat

President Edgar Lungu got off to a morning workout session and continues to inspire the nation with his keep fit strategy.

He was joined by some members of his team and health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya.

BELOW IS DR CHILUFYA’S POST

Good morning colleagues!

An early-morning workout is a blessing for the whole day! Do you take time to exercise? Are you taking care of yourself as far as keeping fit is concerned? The Head of State is leading by example!

If, it’s true, we are creating ourselves all the time, then it is never too late to begin creating the bodies we want instead of the ones we mistakenly assume we are stuck with.

Good day!

CC.