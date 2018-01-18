Prof. Clive Chirwa Was Professionally Sodomised, says Fisho Mwale

Former Lusaka mayor Fisho Mwale has re-opened the chapter in Professor Clive Chirwa’s sojourn to Zambia.

Prof. Chirwa arrived in Zambia with a bang but his political touch could have landed him in hot soup after he had an affair with the MMD, UPND and later PF.

His ending was a sad note that ended with criminal prosecution in the Zambian magistrate court.

His cousin Fisho has stumbled on some of his aeronautic works and shares the story.

SEE BELOW FISHO MWALE’S NARRATION

SOMETIMES AM SO PROUD TO BE ZAMBIAN…..last month I flew on Ethiopian Airlines Dreamliner and I was amazed at the brightening and darkening windows which like a little boy with a new toy I kept playing with.

Little did I know that the invention was by a Cousin of mine , ( I underline cousin to show am related to him) non other than ProfessorClive Chirwa, a scientist Zambia vilified as a criminal and academic impostor.

Clive was professionally sodomised by his Zambia Railways board and government. For 3 years he was a “prisoner” in his own country, passport taken away . His NASA credentials or claim to be one of the world’s renown aircraft crash expert did not help. Zambia is not kind to its own heroes.

So I called him up when I saw his invention and asked “Cousin was it really you who patented the invention?“ and to my joy and pride he said it was him in partnership with Splice and funded by Boeing.

I wanted to ask for a loan from royalties but My chest grew with pride as a Zambian , I could not ask if he will ever come back to help his country.

I remember in pain that even people who went to school called him a fraud and yet outside Zambia he is a respected intellectual.