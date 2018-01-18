Prof. Clive Chirwa Was Professionally Sodomised, says Fisho Mwale

Former Lusaka mayor Fisho Mwale has re-opened the chapter in Professor Clive Chirwa’s sojourn to Zambia.
Prof. Chirwa arrived in Zambia with a bang but his political touch could have landed him in hot soup after he had an affair with the MMD, UPND and later PF.
His ending was a sad note that ended with criminal prosecution in the Zambian magistrate court.
His cousin Fisho has stumbled on some of his aeronautic works and shares the story.
SEE BELOW FISHO MWALE’S NARRATION
SOMETIMES AM SO PROUD TO BE ZAMBIAN…..last month I flew on Ethiopian Airlines Dreamliner and I was amazed at the brightening and darkening windows which like a little boy with a new toy I kept playing with.
Little did I know that the invention was by a Cousin of mine , ( I underline cousin to show am related to him) non other than ProfessorClive Chirwa, a scientist Zambia vilified as a criminal and academic impostor.
Clive was professionally sodomised by his Zambia Railways board and government. For 3 years he was a “prisoner” in his own country, passport taken away . His NASA credentials or claim to be one of the world’s renown aircraft crash expert did not help. Zambia is not kind to its own heroes.
So I called him up when I saw his invention and asked “Cousin was it really you who patented the invention?“ and to my joy and pride he said it was him in partnership with Splice and funded by Boeing.
I wanted to ask for a loan from royalties but My chest grew with pride as a Zambian , I could not ask if he will ever come back to help his country.
I remember in pain that even people who went to school called him a fraud and yet outside Zambia he is a respected intellectual.
6 Comments
ben
I would have loved to see how he could have revamped Z.R,L. His blue print was marvelous.
Hassan Limamu
Have so much respect for this man especially when I read his achievements and prayed SATA could bring him on board and for sure my prayer was answered. I looked forward to him achieving his presentation since he gave himself time in which he was to achieve that. Alas he was played on for even people who are educated. My heart really bleeds for this man😭😭😭😭
Robert Mukuka
Zambia treated on what he did and not he has archived as an intellectual,as an intellectual he should have understood economical status of his country,how do explain someone spending K70,000 just on lodging while heading a non productive cooperate and these are same people who received absolutely free education yet want to milk he own country.
cry my beloved country
blame sata he thought clive would challenge him.Zambians are jealousy they dont want their fellow zambians to better than them or to succed.
Hummer where it hurts
That is the nature of politicians ,they suck and spit.
joseph Zulu
Comment very touching story.