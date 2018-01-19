  1. Home
Sport

Chipolopolo Off To Casablanca

|

The Zambia National team is off to Casablanca the base for the final Group B match at the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Zambia will play Namibia on Monday in the final group match to determine who tops the group.

The Chipolopolo boys have left Adam Park Hotel in Marrakech where they have been housed since the tournament started.

Zambia beat Uganda 3-1 before shooting down Ivory Coast on Thursday to top Group B.

15 Comments

  1. Young Kwibbyz

    GO ZAMBIA GO make us proud.

    Reply

  2. the sumba

    go zambia bola na Lesa

    Reply

  3. Edwards

    It all takes our prayers together for you to travel safely. Change of place will not change our hopes and God’s plans. Just be focused as from start. We are behind you lads until you lift the cup.Its the chipolopolo first the rest follows behind that is why we say GO GO ZAMBIA.

    Reply

  4. Freshy Freza

    go zambia go may god bless u guyz play wit flavour

    Reply

  5. Esaya Zulu

    Guys let’s put our effort in lesa kindly will continue doing well

    Reply

  6. Charles M.Phiri

    Show them guys that their is football in your legs.Zambia 3:Namibia 0

    Reply

  7. Nathaniel mwakacheya

    Nicha kali bobo nicha kali chibootu. Congrats zambia

    Reply

  8. mulase

    I wish Chipolopolo the best of luck.

    Reply

  9. Elvis

    Make zed proud of boys do it

    Reply

  10. chikwembeta

    Yes we did play well without ng’onga uwipaisha
    Go zambia go chipolopolo

    Reply

  11. trueson

    go go zambia

    Reply

  12. Prince jay kakolo

    Let’s go Zambia let’s go

    Reply

  13. Phoebe mudendah

    God bless you ma boys

    Reply

  14. hykon

    Go Zambia go mark us ploudy……..

    Reply

  15. mwansa

    Go Zambia go and work extra had Zambia 3 Nambia 0

    Reply

