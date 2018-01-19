Chipolopolo Off To Casablanca

The Zambia National team is off to Casablanca the base for the final Group B match at the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Zambia will play Namibia on Monday in the final group match to determine who tops the group.

The Chipolopolo boys have left Adam Park Hotel in Marrakech where they have been housed since the tournament started.

Zambia beat Uganda 3-1 before shooting down Ivory Coast on Thursday to top Group B.