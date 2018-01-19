Chipolopolo Off To Casablanca

The Zambia National team is off to Casablanca the base for the final Group B match at the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN).
Zambia will play Namibia on Monday in the final group match to determine who tops the group.
The Chipolopolo boys have left Adam Park Hotel in Marrakech where they have been housed since the tournament started.
Zambia beat Uganda 3-1 before shooting down Ivory Coast on Thursday to top Group B.
15 Comments
Young Kwibbyz
GO ZAMBIA GO make us proud.
the sumba
go zambia bola na Lesa
Edwards
It all takes our prayers together for you to travel safely. Change of place will not change our hopes and God’s plans. Just be focused as from start. We are behind you lads until you lift the cup.Its the chipolopolo first the rest follows behind that is why we say GO GO ZAMBIA.
Freshy Freza
go zambia go may god bless u guyz play wit flavour
Esaya Zulu
Guys let’s put our effort in lesa kindly will continue doing well
Charles M.Phiri
Show them guys that their is football in your legs.Zambia 3:Namibia 0
Nathaniel mwakacheya
Nicha kali bobo nicha kali chibootu. Congrats zambia
mulase
I wish Chipolopolo the best of luck.
Elvis
Make zed proud of boys do it
chikwembeta
Yes we did play well without ng’onga uwipaisha
Go zambia go chipolopolo
trueson
go go zambia
Prince jay kakolo
Let’s go Zambia let’s go
Phoebe mudendah
God bless you ma boys
hykon
Go Zambia go mark us ploudy……..
mwansa
Go Zambia go and work extra had Zambia 3 Nambia 0