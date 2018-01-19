Harry Kalaba Gets Rousing Welcome In Mansa

Former foreign affairs minister Harry Kalaba has been given a thunderous welcome in Luapula with hundreds of people turning out to welcome him.
It is the first time Kalaba has return to the province where he also serves one of the constituencies, Bahati, as PF member of parliament.
The soft spoken politician is been tipped to be headed to the National Democratic Congress where he will have to strike a deal with Chishimba Kambwili.
cliff
We don’t care as pf
Zambian
That’s like burying one’s head in the sand like the proverbial ostrich.
chola
Abakali bakali. Mulinshimbi tata bakalaba.
Francis Bwalya
Honourable Kalaba we’ve got your back. Soldier on and we are right behind you.
F Bwalya
ag.
I did not know Harry Kalaba was President of Luapula until today.
muloks
Over whelming support.
mulase
Wea ar these PFoolz who wea saying Hon kalaba is not a factor?I told them that Kalabas resignation wz a big blow but they kept saying TILOWA manje ise ndalama za kalaba nangu nizi n’gono timulandila Mu NDC
George Mainza
Mr Kalaba, just look foward and plan for great things to develop the nation. May you please put God first in all what you aredoing.
Charles M.Phiri
I like this man.one day u will lead this nation
fege seido
U are our next
me
look so this man has support from his base
Chikwembeta
NDC e cipani abantu benga votela,welcome Hon.Kalaba to Luapula so that balya batubepesha ati tatwakutemwa baimwene,ifwe ni mu ballot box,what is pf,the betrayal regime it has turned
Yes join NDC &CK we support u 100%
Come 2021 ni porridge
james kaumba
Tata bakalaba twafweni join Kambwili so that 2021 koswe mumpoto aleya kwabo!!!
spender
kalaba talaba
HH Junior
Joining NDC is a very very good idea Mr kalaba, am telling you sir you will make a good team with Doctor Kambwili and will be behind you.
tony
numbers don’t lie!!!!!
FGM
Harry Kalaba ! Be focused and plan intensively for your mother Zambia. Zambia is in dire need of leaders that will eradicate corruption and transform the Zambian economy for the benefit of all citizens. May God bless Zambia.