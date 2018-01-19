Harry Kalaba Gets Rousing Welcome In Mansa

Former foreign affairs minister Harry Kalaba has been given a thunderous welcome in Luapula with hundreds of people turning out to welcome him.

It is the first time Kalaba has return to the province where he also serves one of the constituencies, Bahati, as PF member of parliament.

The soft spoken politician is been tipped to be headed to the National Democratic Congress where he will have to strike a deal with Chishimba Kambwili.