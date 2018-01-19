Harry Kalaba Gets Rousing Welcome In Mansa

  1. Home
Headlines

Former foreign affairs minister Harry Kalaba has been given a thunderous welcome in Luapula with hundreds of people turning out to welcome him.

It is the first time Kalaba has return to the province where he also serves one of the constituencies, Bahati, as PF member of parliament.

The soft spoken politician is been tipped to be headed to the National Democratic Congress where he will have to strike a deal with Chishimba Kambwili.

  1. cliff

    We don’t care as pf

    • Zambian

      That’s like burying one’s head in the sand like the proverbial ostrich.

  2. chola

    Abakali bakali. Mulinshimbi tata bakalaba.

  3. Francis Bwalya

    Honourable Kalaba we’ve got your back. Soldier on and we are right behind you.

    F Bwalya

  4. ag.

    I did not know Harry Kalaba was President of Luapula until today.

  5. muloks

    Over whelming support.

  6. mulase

    Wea ar these PFoolz who wea saying Hon kalaba is not a factor?I told them that Kalabas resignation wz a big blow but they kept saying TILOWA manje ise ndalama za kalaba nangu nizi n’gono timulandila Mu NDC

  7. George Mainza

    Mr Kalaba, just look foward and plan for great things to develop the nation. May you please put God first in all what you aredoing.

  8. Charles M.Phiri

    I like this man.one day u will lead this nation

  9. fege seido

    U are our next

  10. me

    look so this man has support from his base

  11. Chikwembeta

    NDC e cipani abantu benga votela,welcome Hon.Kalaba to Luapula so that balya batubepesha ati tatwakutemwa baimwene,ifwe ni mu ballot box,what is pf,the betrayal regime it has turned
    Yes join NDC &CK we support u 100%
    Come 2021 ni porridge

  12. james kaumba

    Tata bakalaba twafweni join Kambwili so that 2021 koswe mumpoto aleya kwabo!!!

  13. spender

    kalaba talaba

  14. HH Junior

    Joining NDC is a very very good idea Mr kalaba, am telling you sir you will make a good team with Doctor Kambwili and will be behind you.

  15. tony

    numbers don’t lie!!!!!

  16. FGM

    Harry Kalaba ! Be focused and plan intensively for your mother Zambia. Zambia is in dire need of leaders that will eradicate corruption and transform the Zambian economy for the benefit of all citizens. May God bless Zambia.

