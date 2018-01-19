Kambwili Blows the Whistle on Cost of GRZ Housing Units

National Democratic Congress leader Chishimba Kambwili has blown the whistle on government over the cost of the proposed 5, 000 housing units targeting civil servants.

Kambwili who is still a Patriotic Front lawmaker for Roan constituency has clung on to the ruling party through a court case has been a vicious critic of President Edgar Lungu since being fired.

The Roan lawmaker says the cost of the proposed housing units has been inflamed by government.

Below is his full posting:

CORRUPTION AT ITS FINEST

Some of my business friends have had contracts to build low cost houses for parastatals and I know that each low cost house costs K170, 000 per unit now if the government feels like giving contractors a greater profit they can price the low cost houses at K300, 000 and that is the maximum any institution would pay out to a contractor.

Now his thieving government will be building 5000 low cost houses at K1.2 million kwacha per unit, now looking at the floor rate of ether low cost houses these people are about to steal around K850,000 per unit. Can you imagine the level these people have reached where they are no longer scared of anything.

The total cost of the project stands at K6 billion kwacha of which K4.2 million will go to the corrupt cartel. Countrymen and women surely even though they say we are docile can we allow people to steal from us like this ? Those low cost houses should only cost K1.8 billion kwacha at most.

Firstly this stinks of corruption and grave corruption at that, secondly if a house cost 1.2 million to build then how civil servants afford a cost of approximately K2 million. This type of irrisponsibke spending and corruption should come to an end. If you rob a Child of God then you are robbing God, God will not sleep on the Zambian citizens.

Stop stealing from the poor Zambians.

#Lesafyeeka

The consultant.