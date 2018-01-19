Letter: Zambians Don’t Appreciate Their Leaders

Zambians are the worst pipo I have ever seen. They will never appreciate you when u are in power unless when u become a former or u die. This is y we dont develop because all we do is based on hatred. This is not a christian nation like we say it is.

I remember very well in the times of Kaunda pipo complained badly but appreciated him after Chiluba came in and up to now we still appreciate him when we see all his good works that he did. Chiluba who was believed as the source of change was also later on criticised badly during his time in office but later appreciated him for the little he did by providing pipo with cheap houses and freedom.

Thirdly, Mwanawasa came in and pipo couldn’t see his worthy and called him chi cabbage bcoz of how he used to talk. But when Banda came in pipo lived to remember Mwanawasa with how entusiastic he was when it came to fighting corruption and bringing investors in our nation.

They remembered him bitterly with how the US dollar was rating during his rule compared to Banda’s. Banda went and we brought the man of action who was later on criticised for failing to deliver what he promised within 90 days of ruling. We said he failed to empower youths. The man of action answered the call of God and we later on brought Lungu.

We are now appreciating the man of action with how he had to rule this nation with a word of command and love for the nation. This time Lungu is Trying his best but we cant see all his efforts. We forget one thing that every person has his own weakness. but this country has been transformed by all the pipo that have been ruling it in one way or another.

Take for instance, Mongu was on of the poorest towns in Zambia but since pf came in power it has been transformed into one of the cleanest towns in our country. Visit Mongu one day and u will like the place. The government of today might not do all we expect but they are doing something for us especially roads which are the root of development.