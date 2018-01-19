Letter: Zambians Don’t Appreciate Their Leaders

Zambians are the worst pipo I have ever seen. They will never appreciate you when u are in power unless when u become a former or u die. This is y we dont develop because all we do is based on hatred. This is not a christian nation like we say it is.
I remember very well in the times of Kaunda pipo complained badly but appreciated him after Chiluba came in and up to now we still appreciate him when we see all his good works that he did. Chiluba who was believed as the source of change was also later on criticised badly during his time in office but later appreciated him for the little he did by providing pipo with cheap houses and freedom.
Thirdly, Mwanawasa came in and pipo couldn’t see his worthy and called him chi cabbage bcoz of how he used to talk. But when Banda came in pipo lived to remember Mwanawasa with how entusiastic he was when it came to fighting corruption and bringing investors in our nation.
They remembered him bitterly with how the US dollar was rating during his rule compared to Banda’s. Banda went and we brought the man of action who was later on criticised for failing to deliver what he promised within 90 days of ruling. We said he failed to empower youths. The man of action answered the call of God and we later on brought Lungu.
We are now appreciating the man of action with how he had to rule this nation with a word of command and love for the nation. This time Lungu is Trying his best but we cant see all his efforts. We forget one thing that every person has his own weakness. but this country has been transformed by all the pipo that have been ruling it in one way or another.
Take for instance, Mongu was on of the poorest towns in Zambia but since pf came in power it has been transformed into one of the cleanest towns in our country. Visit Mongu one day and u will like the place. The government of today might not do all we expect but they are doing something for us especially roads which are the root of development.
15 Comments
advisor
Ati Chiluba was later appreciated for providing cheap houses? No, he gave away houses that belonged to the councils and parastatals. This was the only real source of income for the councils, now look at how broke they are
Pelekelo Jack Sunday
Iwe leave mongu out of these dirty talks of yours,who the hell in this world ever told you that it was the poorest town in this all of zambia…..??? stop criticizing other tribes how special is your town compared to ours you’re telling to be improved earlier on by the PF government….. Let’s not be naive of some issues cause ubo bututu_________(error)
Desmond sakala
There z a saying which goes like “you only know what you had until its gone”
lesnar waku fort Jameson
Yep dats tru bro a black person ni munthu ovuta critising n betrayal is our way of saying thank you and ukafa u bayamba ati sembe alipo things would hav been better,,so kubasiya che va zoona baviziba..
SLINGER WAKU M’MAWA…,,
luck muwaya
Tabatasha umuntu ilyo alinomweo, kano nga afwaati at I alebombessha sana cabipafye namotoka ngatwalimupele, muleikalafye
ckm
U are so courageous my brother .
Hamanzi Shamitaba
Yes, we should appreciate our leaders. Lungu has also cleaned our towns.
But we will appreciate him when his term is over.
People, let’s appreciate our leaders.
Wasafii simp's
That’s dear I don’t y we fail to appreciate someone whn he or she is still living but we appreciate when death comes in which not good as Christians.people let’s appreciate someone when is in power or still living as way of motivating our fellow leaders cause next time it might be you…. God bless u all
Prince faburna
Come on we never complained about mwanawasa
Wasafii simp's
That’s true dear,I don’t why we fail to appreciate someone when is still living but when death comes in thats when we say he or she was a good person.Mmm let’s motivate our leaders as they are still in power/living not when death comes in.God bless you all
Samuel
That’s true
Nickmwanza@Facebook.com
This is so TRUE as a Zambian I know U are right my brother. If we can change by showing love ,Zambia can be the best country in Africa.Please Zambians lets change for the best 😀
M K
Very well said my brother
Muma
You might be right but has hunger ever visited or tasted you before? You will be considered an imbecile if in your hunger you are praising the one who you trust should improve your life.
mengmoreler
Balichete muchimashoni chawo zamavuto kwawo nichani!