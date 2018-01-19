Mulenga Credits Teammates for Brace

Chipolopolo midfield dynamo Augustine Mulenga has heaped praise on his teammates after having put up a match winning performance against Ivory Coast to qualify to the quarter finals of the on-going African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco.

Mulenga who scored a brace to help Zambia maintain its hundred percent record at the tournament said the victory was as a result of team effort.

The 28-year-old celebrated his birthday in style with a Man of the Match award and promised more fireworks in Monday’s match against Namibia in Casablanca.

“I am happy with today’s game because we followed the instructions of the coach. The game was not easy for us to win, we fought and I just want to say congratulations to my teammates for the job well done,” he said.

“We achieved what we wanted in today’s game. As a team we have a target of winning every game and get maximum points. We are looking to win the next game so that we top the group.”

The 2017 Zambian Footballer of the Year has scored three goals so far at the tournament with Zambia topping Group B having won 3-1 against Uganda and 2-0 over Ivory Coast.

Group B winners will be determined on Monday in Casablanca to determine who faces either hosts Morocco and Sudan.

(Source: FAZ Media)