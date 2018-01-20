North-West Teacher Transfers Shocks Ex-DC

Former Solwezi District Commissioner Crispin Likando has expressed shock in the manner teacher transfers and swaps have been conducted in North Western Province.

Likando said it WAs shocking that 41 teachers from a technical school were transferred in unexplained circumstances.

He said it will be suicidal to upgrade teachers from basic schools to technical secondary schools without considering a number of factors.

“The outbreak of transfers among teachers I hope and pray that the quality and standards of learning will not be compromised in technical secondary schools. I hope teachers from secondary schools are not being swapped, it will be suicidal to upgrade teachers from basic schools to technical secondary school,” Likando said.

He said transferring or swapping over 41 one teachers from one school is too much change that may affect complexion of a school.

Meanwhile, Solwezi Deputy Mayor Nephan Kamwandi has questioned the motive behind the transfers.

He said the move is likely to compromise the standards of teaching in the early stages.

“I am equally wondering about these transfers” Kamwandi stated.