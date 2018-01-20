It’s Official: Antonio Mwanza Ditches FDD For PF

Antonio Mwanza has officially ditched the opposition Forum for Democracy and Development to join the ruling Patriotic Front.
Antonio, who contested the Munali seat on the FDD ticket and lost to Nkandu Luo in 2016, was welcomed to the ruling party by Mumbi Phirip – the deputy secretary general.
The move will greet Antonio’s followers with shock considering that the upcoming politician recently had a meeting with Hakainde Hichilema to strike what would have been a deal of the opposition.
Antonio has also been critical of the ruling party often emerging as the voice of reason among young people.
16 Comments
Stenly lay rich
Gud move bro..
Fodson Kalu
Lets Hnpe Mr MWanza U Correct Errors U Used To See While U Were In Opposition.Fodson Kalu .Muchinga Prov
yumbe
Wise move my brother
Lulu Jay
Yesterday they were blue,today they re green,soon the ll be red,same people since kaunda,no wonder we can’t develop as a nation,we need fresh young people with new ideas not the mukombwe’s of this world….
mulase
I can’t blame Mr Mwanza for that move tho iam NDC.Ayesako!
Lex
Wow
King cool
Tiye nayo nipa zed
Docks Locks
Yamunyokola njala mambala. Afunako brown envelop, uzapasiwa but remember that the same Mumbi Phiri who welcomed you today will say that you are not a factor when leaving the party.
Lex
You are moving to the part, which is going back to opposition soon,, kikikikiki
So cholera can be controlled between 18-06 hrs?
Nyokolized by hunger.
FGM
Politics is indeed about numbers, Harry has gone and Antonio has come in. Some have a real following that their movement will truly affect the election results. Wins azalila in 2021 keep on campaigning .
Hon : Steven Kapenda
Wrong move for the young, vibrant & outspoken political lad……. He cud have gone the well meaning Opposition NDC
Hon : Steven Kapenda
Thomas nkhoma
the country z full of political hippocrets we need a changwe coz this shows no development in political movement
Summer salt
In Zulu, “they say, abanye baya puuma, abanye baya ngenna, meaning others are going out when others are coming in”. It means no worries!
Mpombo
The same people who were praising Antonio when he was castigating the PF will now insult him since he hasn’t joined them.And if PF is finished as people seem to insinuate why should a young man like Antonio join them when he is just commencing his political career