It’s Official: Antonio Mwanza Ditches FDD For PF

Antonio Mwanza has officially ditched the opposition Forum for Democracy and Development to join the ruling Patriotic Front.

Antonio, who contested the Munali seat on the FDD ticket and lost to Nkandu Luo in 2016, was welcomed to the ruling party by Mumbi Phirip – the deputy secretary general.

The move will greet Antonio’s followers with shock considering that the upcoming politician recently had a meeting with Hakainde Hichilema to strike what would have been a deal of the opposition.

Antonio has also been critical of the ruling party often emerging as the voice of reason among young people.