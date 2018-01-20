It’s Official: Antonio Mwanza Ditches FDD For PF

  1. Home
Antonio Mwanza has officially ditched the opposition Forum for Democracy and Development to join the ruling Patriotic Front.

Antonio, who contested the Munali seat on the FDD ticket and lost to Nkandu Luo in 2016, was welcomed to the ruling party by Mumbi Phirip – the deputy secretary general.

The move will greet Antonio’s followers with shock considering that the upcoming politician recently had a meeting with Hakainde Hichilema to strike what would have been a deal of the opposition.

Antonio has also been critical of the ruling party often emerging as the voice of reason among young people.

16 Comments

  1. Stenly lay rich

    Gud move bro..

    Reply

  2. Fodson Kalu

    Lets Hnpe Mr MWanza U Correct Errors U Used To See While U Were In Opposition.Fodson Kalu .Muchinga Prov

    Reply

  3. yumbe

    Wise move my brother

    Reply

  4. Lulu Jay

    Yesterday they were blue,today they re green,soon the ll be red,same people since kaunda,no wonder we can’t develop as a nation,we need fresh young people with new ideas not the mukombwe’s of this world….

    Reply

  5. mulase

    I can’t blame Mr Mwanza for that move tho iam NDC.Ayesako!

    Reply

  6. Lex

    Wow

    Reply

  7. King cool

    Tiye nayo nipa zed

    Reply

  8. Docks Locks

    Yamunyokola njala mambala. Afunako brown envelop, uzapasiwa but remember that the same Mumbi Phiri who welcomed you today will say that you are not a factor when leaving the party.

    Reply

  9. Lex

    You are moving to the part, which is going back to opposition soon,, kikikikiki

    Reply

  10. So cholera can be controlled between 18-06 hrs?

    Nyokolized by hunger.

    Reply

  11. FGM

    Politics is indeed about numbers, Harry has gone and Antonio has come in. Some have a real following that their movement will truly affect the election results. Wins azalila in 2021 keep on campaigning .

    Reply

  12. Hon : Steven Kapenda

    Wrong move for the young, vibrant & outspoken political lad……. He cud have gone the well meaning Opposition NDC

    Reply

  13. Hon : Steven Kapenda

    Wrong move for the young, vibrant and outspoken political lad….. He cud have joined the new born opposition political party with teeth the NDC

    Reply

  14. Thomas nkhoma

    the country z full of political hippocrets we need a changwe coz this shows no development in political movement

    Reply

  15. Summer salt

    In Zulu, “they say, abanye baya puuma, abanye baya ngenna, meaning others are going out when others are coming in”. It means no worries!

    Reply

  16. Mpombo

    The same people who were praising Antonio when he was castigating the PF will now insult him since he hasn’t joined them.And if PF is finished as people seem to insinuate why should a young man like Antonio join them when he is just commencing his political career

    Reply

