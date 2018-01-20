Politics of The Belly: Yamu Nyokola Njala Antonio Mwanza

Antonio Mwanza has posted a message on his social media page suggesting he is crossing over to the ruling party as announced by some of its supporters.

The opposition FDD deputy secretary and spokesperson has been one of the most critical voices that has made a lot of sense offering checks and balances to the ruling party.

In typical Daniel Munkombwe’s style of politics of the belly, Mwanza will join the ruling party PF.

Antonio has previously been heavily critical of the Patriotic Front.

As PF officials were celebrating his switch, Antonio posted, ” It is finished!

“I have done my part.

“I have put my heart and my soul in this thing and my conscience is clear. And iam sure that any honest human being will be proud of my contributions but I guess it’s time to go.

“It’s time for new challenges, new thinking and a new dawn. Aluta Continua!!!!”

The eventual announcement that Antonio is now a PF member will confirm that hunger could have inspired the promising young politician into going to bed with the ruling party.