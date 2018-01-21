Industrial Unrest Looms At Airtel

Industrial unrest is looming at one of Zambia’s largest mobile telecommunication company, Airtel.

According to a letter to Zambia Reports by one of the employees, efforts to find a solution to the increasing poor conditions of service have fallen on deaf ears

BELOW IS THE LETTER EXPLAINING CONDITIONS OF SERVICE AT AIRTEL

Nokia is a multinational company that is in charge of the Networks /Technical department for Airtel after Airtel outsourced this function and transferred all its employees in Networks department to Nokia.

This Company has been failing and struggling to meet its salary obligations to its employees since inception yet Airtel is making Huge profits year in and year out.

Conditions also keep worsening by each passing year while AIRTEL employees’ conditions keep improving. Yet Airtel when outsourcing and transferring employees to Nokia, promised the Zambian government through the Ministry of Labor that it was not meant to destroy conditions of service to affected/transferred employees. The story which has been there from inception in 2011.

The last (2017) salary negotiations ended in a dead lock and while the Union under National Union of communication Works (NUCW) engaged The Ministry of Labor, which granted the Union a go ahead for a strike ballot before proceeding for a strike, Airtel Management and Nokia have defied the government directive by taking the matter to court knowing that the court process will take long.

Nokia Management have boastfully said there is nothing that the Government through the ministry of Labor can do as Labor Laws are weak in this Country. They even boast of giving non-unionized more money so as to entice weak Souls thereby destroying the labor movement.

Find attached the Letter allowing the strike ballot.

This is how multi nationals have reduced and violated workers’ rights through outsourcing. This is despite the fact that Nokia employees in other countries are better remunerated including foreigners working in Zambia under Nokia.

May the Government of the Republic Of Zambia intervene and rescue the works who are suffering.

Anonymous employee