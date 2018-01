I have 2 issues I would like you to publicise

1. The potholes on Shantumbu Road Lusaka. Who is responsible for maintenance because it has taken forever and no one is working on them but yet we have a lot of government officials living in that area.

2. Road tax management why can’t we buying it on our cell phones like we do electricity and Dstv. And when you are buying road tax 2 days before the next quarter you are forced to buy for the quarter ending as well I think this is not fair.

TM