Opinion: Our Political System Is A Fraud; Don’t Blame Antonio – Chailr

To some extent I don’t blame comrade Antonio Mwanza for his defection to ruling party. Our political system is [a] fraud. It does not support youths in the political hierarchy. There is no democracy in political parties.

We have allowed too much mediocrity [in] our country. Whoever stand[s/contests] on a certain political party is assured of victory no matter how dull someone can be. Our people vote on party lines and not quality. One would even wonder how [the] Lusaka mayor won despite missing all debates on national television.

Our comrade Antonio Mwanza has realised that riding on a pf ticket in 2021 is a quick way to get to parliament which is a correct decision politically. In Munali me and comrade Mwanza were the best candidates but alas people voted on party lines. We learnt it a [the] hard way.

Again elders don’t want [to] retire and become statesmen. They have monopolised key positions. The only way we can survive as youths in politics is to throw away our principles and morals and become boolikers. Chilufya tayali is a perfect example.

Vincent Chaile

President Radical Revolutionary Party