Police Arrest Two Namwala Murderers

Police in Southern Province have arrested two criminals in connection with the murder of two people identified as Joe Malembe aged 23 of Linda Compound in Lusaka and Andrew Mutendema aged 36 of Chilanga District.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has identified those arrested as Kelvin Mwambwa, 30, of Habinji village Chief Mungaila and Munangandu Mwachibinda Chris for the murder of two people in December last year.

She said in December, 2017, Adrian Mulenga of Chilanga District sent the two victims and Peter Musole aged 36 to Namwala District in Southern Province to sale his Toyota Hiace Minibus registration number ALP 9259, white in colour.

“When they reached Namwala, they proceeded to Maala where they met two people who are the suspects, who pretended to have been interested in buying the said mini bus. Mwambwa and Munangandu [the suspects] negotiated with the sellers to exchange the motor vehicle with heads of cattle as they did not have money in cash form and told the sellers that the animals were at a farm along Namwala – Pemba road. The suspects then carried a shotgun on pretext that they intended to hunt some birds at the farm.

“When they reached a place between Namwala and Pemba, the suspects stopped and told the victims to follow them in the bush so that they could be shown the animals. As they were walking on a small path, one of the suspects cocked the gun and fired at Mutendema and Malembe while Peter Musole managed to escape,” Katongo explained.

She added that the suspects got into the minibus and drove away while Musole reported the matter to Police.

Katongo said Police launched investigations and managed to arrest the suspects and recover the motor vehicle on 18th January, 2018 from Lukulu in Western Province while the suspects are currently detained in Police custody.