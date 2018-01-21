Presidential Donation Stolen In Solwezi

Sixteen solar panels that supply power to a solar hammer mill under the Presidential Empowerment Initiative in Kapijimpanga area in Solwezi district have been stolen by unknown people.

North-Western Province Commissioner of Police Auxensio Daka has confirmed the incident stating that a security guard, Davy Muntanga, manning the hammer mill reported that the panels were stolen yesterday at 02:30 hours in Kimbwi village.

Daka said police picked up one panel in the nearby bush about 300 metres away from the hammer mill.

He said no arrest has been made so far but a docket on the theft has since been opened.