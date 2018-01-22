Citizen’s View: Kalaba Vs Antonio; Whose Decision Had An Impact

THREE POLITICAL ISSUES

1. Harry Kalaba’s resignation and his well planned and fully funded meeting with his people in Luapula has shaken the PF’s stability more than Kambwili’s tantrums over overtime. To some extent Kambwili even felt threatened by Kalaba’s move such that the NDC had to quickly announce on their FACEBOOK page that Kambwili will context as Presidential candidate in 2021. It appears like Kalaba is acting more smarter than he is talking. With proper image builders and advisor’s around him, he is likely to sell faster. In fact his resignation on ground of too much corruption in the country touched nearly everyone in all corners of the country. That’s why he is likely to sell faster.

2. Antonio Mourinho Mwanza defection was timely but he could not have joined the PF. If his move was calculated to make him context the Munali constituency for any possible by-election – then well and good. However, if he just defected to become a PF member then the move is as useless as being member of the defunct FDD. If he won’t be made munali MP before 2021 then he is bound to remain a no body. Muma politics abantu efyo bapwa ifi fine just because of one wrong move. Ba Canicius Banda abo…..inonshita babafye zee…na pilgrims yabo yaliya ilepwa….no more political noise or appearances. Ka appointment fye kaliba shimya. In 2021 there is nothing that CB will do. He will just campaign for the PF – assuming he will even have the strength. Mwanza – if you look around too well – you will notice that a lot of people who welcome you were just junior cadres….tuma cadres twapa Facebook twika tweka fye without any tangible influence. Your move with an immediate position appointment is a mere show of desperation of the #dying_PF. The position itself will kill you. Position yakuchita deputise ba Sunday, finshi mukabomba nabo? PF ni time bomb mudala…..open your eyes and see. Appearing on scenes with the president won’t help you either because even him….he has lost support of Zambians.

3. Nkandu Luo should step down. It is time politicians learnt to respect court orders or to resign on moral grounds. Kalaba has set a precedent. Nkandu Luo must stepdown and let us hold a by election ASAP.

By Kaluba Bright