Goodwell Lungu Gets Diplomatic Appointment

Former Transparency International Zambia Goodwell Lungu has landed a diplomatic posting as Zambia Deputy High Commissioner to Botwana.

The press attache in Botswana has announced Lungu as the latest addition to the mission.

Lungu was welcomed to the mission by Brig. Gen. Patrick Tembo (rtd) today.

A seasoned public administrator, Lungu served as Executive Director for Transparency International Zambia for 12 years before retiring in 2016.