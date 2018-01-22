  1. Home
Goodwell Lungu Gets Diplomatic Appointment

Former Transparency International Zambia Goodwell Lungu has landed a diplomatic posting as Zambia Deputy High Commissioner to Botwana.

The press attache in Botswana has announced Lungu as the latest addition to the mission.

Lungu was welcomed to the mission by Brig. Gen. Patrick Tembo (rtd) today.

A seasoned public administrator, Lungu served as Executive Director for Transparency International Zambia for 12 years before retiring in 2016.

  1. The Chosen One

    Laughable really. This country will never develop because everyone seems to eat from the same pot. Every Jim and Jack wants a govt job. No one wants to go into the private sector to create real jobs. If I were Goodwell Lungu, I would be ashamed

  2. Fodrick Kaluba

    Congrtulation ,s Lungu Serve Zambia As required And Professionally Wishing You Goodluck,KALUBA FD

  3. Muma

    That’s the order of the day.

  4. mukenga

    Disappointing Lungu maybe you related to the President. What a hypocrite. I ve even lost faith in Trasparency Zambia. Where we ever going to get upright people. You retire and you offered another job when hundreds of graduates are loaming the streets for years .

