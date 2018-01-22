Kalusha Heads To Liberia For George Weah’s Inauguration

Former FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya says he is on his way to Liberia to attend newly elected President George Weah’s inauguration.
Kalusha, who has been in Morocco for the African Nations Championship in his capacity as CAF committee member, has expressed confidence in the 1996 World Footballer of the Year.
Weah is due to be sworn in after recently wining a tightly contested election.
“On my way from Casablanca, Morocco to Monrovia, Liberia to the Presidential inauguration of my good friend #GeorgeWeah I know he will make a difference to Liberia and I know his capabilities. Looking forward to a bright future for this country,” Kalusha posted on his Facebook page.
15 Comments
Ba Man u
up next for zambia is king kalu,viva kalusha bwalya,viva king kambwili
One Zambia One Nation
Thats the way to go ba Great Kalu
MA ELDERZ
Good luck ba kalu nothing wrong mukabaposheko ba king weah..
Steven
Looking forward to be come like him.
Soccer Fan
Kalu, is that your private jet? Give me a ride one day..
edgar chibuta
sure sure ba great king Kalu
Charles M.Phiri
Looking good great kalu
Pythias k
Gret kalu thts the spirit hope to see u in power here in zambia
Collins
Hi
Mutaba titus muleba
Just work hard you can be like him one day in other areas.God bless you
saimbwende saimbwende
Go well great Kalu and greet king wear. if Gearge can do it why not you, Kalu
Bombs
That’s great, but the jet too big why not accompanied by the wife or _________
ian
the grea kalu
LLoyd Kasumba
Gee
mukenga
Whats on your mind? Also President in Zambia? I would prefer you to the dull Dr Kambwili who has forgotten he insulted the people of southern province & the church. So what President will he be without one whole province and the Church? If i were him i would not waste money but join a party he can be appointed a Minister.