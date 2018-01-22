  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Kalusha Heads To Liberia For George Weah’s Inauguration
Politics

Kalusha Heads To Liberia For George Weah’s Inauguration

|

Former FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya says he is on his way to Liberia to attend newly elected President George Weah’s inauguration.

Kalusha, who has been in Morocco for the African Nations Championship in his capacity as CAF committee member, has expressed confidence in the 1996 World Footballer of the Year.

Weah is due to be sworn in after recently wining a tightly contested election.

“On my way from Casablanca, Morocco to Monrovia, Liberia to the Presidential inauguration of my good friend #GeorgeWeah I know he will make a difference to Liberia and I know his capabilities. Looking forward to a bright future for this country,” Kalusha posted on his Facebook page.

15 Comments

  1. Ba Man u

    up next for zambia is king kalu,viva kalusha bwalya,viva king kambwili

    Reply

  2. One Zambia One Nation

    Thats the way to go ba Great Kalu

    Reply

  3. MA ELDERZ

    Good luck ba kalu nothing wrong mukabaposheko ba king weah..

    Reply

  4. Steven

    Looking forward to be come like him.

    Reply

  5. Soccer Fan

    Kalu, is that your private jet? Give me a ride one day..

    Reply

  6. edgar chibuta

    sure sure ba great king Kalu

    Reply

  7. Charles M.Phiri

    Looking good great kalu

    Reply

  8. Pythias k

    Gret kalu thts the spirit hope to see u in power here in zambia

    Reply

  9. Collins

    Hi

    Reply

  10. Mutaba titus muleba

    Just work hard you can be like him one day in other areas.God bless you

    Reply

  11. saimbwende saimbwende

    Go well great Kalu and greet king wear. if Gearge can do it why not you, Kalu

    Reply

  12. Bombs

    That’s great, but the jet too big why not accompanied by the wife or _________

    Reply

  13. ian

    the grea kalu

    Reply

  14. LLoyd Kasumba

    Gee

    Reply

  15. mukenga

    Whats on your mind? Also President in Zambia? I would prefer you to the dull Dr Kambwili who has forgotten he insulted the people of southern province & the church. So what President will he be without one whole province and the Church? If i were him i would not waste money but join a party he can be appointed a Minister.

    Reply

Leave a Reply