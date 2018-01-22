Opinion: Antonio Mwanza Disappoints Hakainde Hichilema & UPND

As a young person I received the defection of Antonio Mwanza to the Patriotic Front with agonising mixed feelings. Worse of the UPND youths who had been scouting through social media to try and persuade the fellow to join them. Suspiciously could madam Edith Nawakwi be at the center of this seeing that he defected while she suspiciously left the country.

How come we didn’t see this coming, Antonio Mwanza who I am constantly chatting with including a day before his defection never took the courtesy to at least hint me on this one. Why has he chosen this path? Antonio Mwanza whose more less my older brother in politics, and supposedly an example for us that have been raised from student politics into national politics has chosen to join the ruling party.

What about the things he said before? What about the principled talk and the vernacular idioms and dirt he poured on the Patriotic Front every other day?

Two months ago on 29 November to be specific, Zambians were caught to an early surprise meeting between UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and FDD spokesperson Antonio Mwanza. And after that meeting Hakainde Hichilema posted of the meeting and one very striking paragraph on his post and I will concentrate on it for now and I quote,”We will keep engaging the Youths so that they can choose their destinations rightfully, and in addition we will help shape their future.”

What was HH trying to say in that paragraph, one would quickly conclude that he tried his level best to persuade the fellow to make the decision to join him. Presuming Antonio told him of his intentions to leave FDD. Hakainde failed on a one on one to persuade and subsequently convince Antonio Mwanza.The main problem with the UPND leader is that everything is about him, and any free thinker can suffocate like Canisius Banda. Antonio could have suffocated around HH’s huge ego.

Hakainde is perhaps disappointed but worse of his followers, he must realize that if Antonio joined him, it would have changed the perception we have about UPND. It would have presented UPND differently seeing that it attracts only used and frustrated politicians. Free thinkers are always sacrosanct, and there’s no time when its correct to sacrifice it for political expediency, especially when the only content he expects from his followers is praise. Our politics have degenerated to the extent that hailing insult each other is now the best content of our politics.

It is definitely a loss for FDD and possibly the end. Can madam Nawakwi find a suitable worthy replacement? Zambians are left to speculate that it could have been the reconciliation between Nawakwi and Chifumu Banda that has forced our friend to leave. Remember that Antonio Mwanza defended Nawakwi in the expulsion of Chifumu Banda and others while pushing for a party convention. Also it is the possibility that Antonio could not bare the undemocratic and unconstitutional path his party had taken against holding intra party elections.

My direct comment on this defection is that Patriotic Front has gotten themselves a new member. Antonio is an energetic young man whose passionate about politics and will inject energy in PF. He joins at a time PF looks tired and unable to respond effectively to criticism, especially of allegations of corruption. It is hoped that PF will fully utilise him and not park him on the bench like it seems with Frank Bwalya. This is a score for PF and more such advancements places them on success. A party must attract intelligent young people like Antonio Mwanza who have something to offer to PF even if he was a strong critic of Edgar Lungu and not vuvuzelaz.

What are the lessons to learn from this? Antonio Mwanza was more or less the right hand person of madam Edith Nawakwi, but him leaving her makes a subliminal but loud message. If he was satisfied and fulfilled he couldn’t have left. There is something the older generation politicians must realize that if young people continue to be used and abused one day they will ditch you. There are so many young people cut across the different political parties in PF, MMD, UPND, FDD, UNIP, NDC doing a lot of donkey work for their seniors. Its time to reflect on whether you are building them or just using them. Using youths other than on principle as front liners in political battles must translate in real empowerment or else in no time you may remain alone like Madam Nawakwi.

Until we wake up from our slumber, the political empowerment of youths in our clime will take the passage of a camel through the eye of a needle. At best we will either remain their political thugs or attack dogs in frustrating the few youths who dare to challenge them, while their children are strategically positioned to takeover from them to further subjugate us and our generations unborn.

Prince J Ndoyi

Going forward, perhaps we have had WOLVES guarding us, the flock. We need to experience a real younger generational “takeover” in our Politics. Most of our leaders compass bearings are off. Majority of our elites seek political office not for the responsibility attached, but for the title, and its trappings. The conspiracy of this class against the youth is thick.

My advise to us young politicians is that we must guard against making terrible errors of political judgments made out of our desperation to survive in an environment where access to opportunities has become an exclusive reserve for a few politically connected, failing to do so will jeopardize the future of country.

In conclusion, my message, especially to young people is to have courage to think differently, courage to invent, to travel the unexplored path, courage to discover the impossible and to conquer the problems and succeed. These are great qualities that we must work towards and above all courage to takeover politics for this time for our generation. We therefore cannot delegate such responsibility.

MMD Youth