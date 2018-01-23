More Than 10 Kitwe Schools Fail Sanitary Test

Over ten schools in Kitwe will delay the 2018 calendar following their failure to meet better sanitary conditions as set by the public health committee, District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu has disclosed.

He said a committee put in place to inspect schools has recommended to the affected schools measures that will improve sanitary conditions.

The District Commissioner said most of the affected schools are situated in unplanned settlements and needed more attention to address the issues.

Mpundu said government will not take a risk of compromising the lives of children who have been the most hit in the district.

“The outbreak of cholera should be treated with a lot care and all schools that have poor sanitary conditions will not open so that we safeguard the lives of our children. If you look at the six cases we have recorded in Kitwe you will realise that five of the cases involve children,” he stated.

Mpundu further disclosed that same schools declared unfit for lessons went on to open due to miscommunication among authorities in the district.

“We had a challenge were some schools opened despite having failed the test but all that has to be addressed so that we avoid further cholera outbreaks,” he explained.