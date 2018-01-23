Citizen’s View: Lusaka Is Cleaner & Better After Cholera Attack

A few weeks ago, when one walks through Cairo road and you approach the corner of Protea hotel and Katondo street . What would greet your eyes is a dirty street full of plastics, papers and all sorts of things that made the street dirty .

But today if you pass through the same area, you would actually pause and think twice if you are in Lusaka or in another city or town outside zambia .

The truth of the matter is that the presidential directive to the armed forces to help clean Lusaka and keep it clean has worked out really good, no body ever thought Lusaka would be this clean again.

Let us give credit where it’s due , Big ups to President Lungu for the intervention and big ups to the Men and women in union and all those who volunteered to ensure Lusaka is clean again …