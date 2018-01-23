Kambwili to Appear Before Police Today; Faces Arrest

National Democratic Congress leader Chishimba Kambwili will this morning at Lusaka Central Police on allegations of forgery.

Kambwili alleges that the summons are politically motivated and meant to victimize him.

The NDC defacto president still maintains the Roan parliamentary seat under the ruling party but has been bashing President Edgar Lungu’s government relentlessly.

Kambwili will appear at Central Police at 10:00 hours and has already announced to the whole world that he will be denied police bond.

The Roan lawmaker alleged that there were plans to poison him whilst in detention.

The Roan MP has been summoned following a complaint by political activist Chilufya Tayali.

Tayali has alleged that Kambwili registered an engineering firm Mwamona Engineering Services using fake names which amounts to a criminal act.