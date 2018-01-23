Letter: The Case Of Andrew BAB 8154 And An Alleged 15-Year-Old Girl

A police man who took a video and arrested Andrew Zombe Lupasha BAB 8154 and Rebbecca 16 was unprofessional in his conduct and he must also be arrested for unprofessionally violating the human rights of the two alleged actors. Honestly speaking, Andrew the accused person was wrong and he committed a crime which I will term in this case as defilement and he has to be charged for it.

But looking at the video, both Andre BAB 8154 and Rebbecca were morally abused and subjected to ridicule and baronial embarrassment which can make the two actors take their lives. If it is true that the man who took that video was a police officer, then I strongly suggest that he be arrested and charged for human right violation.

In the video, I have seen Andrew and Rebbecca’s nakedness captured and the video leaked to social media by the alleged police man who caught them in act. In as much as Human Right Protection is concerned, Andrew and Rebecca’s rights were terribly violated by capturing them naked and also posting the naked video to social media. Such conduct by a police officer was careless and can cause the victim and the perpetrator to commit suicide.

The police officer was just supposed to capture their faces for evidence sake and not their naked private parts. The two actors were supposed to be locked and later taken to court for trial. Capturing and posting of a person’s private parts is morally wrong and it’s mentally and physically injurious to the actors. When someone has done something wrong or has committed a crime, it doesn’t mean that their rights should be violated by people charged with responsibility and authority to protect human rights.

In this case, there is no different between the [alleged] crime that Andrew committed to Rebbecca and the crime that the police officer committed to Andrew and Rebecca by capturing their private parts and posting the video to social media.

The Law Should Be Equally Applied Here!!

Castrol Kafweta