PF Youth Leader On Copperbelt Quits Post

Suspended Patriotic Front Copperbelt vice chairman Stanley Chandindi and provincial youth secretary Christopher Kalenge have resigned from their positions with immediate effect.

The two who had been suspended from the party for gross misconduct have indicated that they will remain ordinary members of the ruling party.

Chandindi said he has already exculpated himself and feels it was time to give chance to others in the party.

“For me I was charged for merely speaking on one of the forums but my resignation doesn’t necessarily mean I have left the party. I am just leaving the position which I had serves diligently since I was elected,” he added.

He added, “I harbour no feelings. I have worked well with everyone I just feel that maybe its time for others to also contribute to the growth of this great party. I don’t think I have resigned because of the suspension that is not correct.”

And provincial Youth Secretary Christopher Kalenge said the decision to resign from his position will allow him focus on other mobilisation programs in the party.

He said the Patriotic Front remains the most attractive in the country and it is important that members are allowed to practice tenets of Democracy.