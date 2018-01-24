Catholic Run St Marys K10, 000 per Pupil Demand Raises Eyebrows

St Marys Girls Catholic School in Lusaka has hit headlines for the wrong reasons with exorbitant fees demanded from the parents shocking members of the public.

On top of the K3, 500 that the pupils pay as tuition fees, the Roman Catholic run institution is asking pupils for a K10, 000 contribution listed as project fee.

Pupils that are able to meet the K3, 500 tuition fees are sent home if they are unable to raise the K10, 000.

St Mary’s management has been on the spotlight for their worldly inclinations that had the Bishop’s Council moving a project to build a shopping mall within the school premises.