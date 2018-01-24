CBU Management Condemns Anarchist Behaviour

Copperbelt University Registrar Helen Mukumba has charged that the behaviour of Unionised Staff at the Copperbelt University is a recipe for anarchy and must not be allowed to continue.

Mukumba said it was disappointing that the Unionised Staff failed to use the established grievances resolution procedure and engaged in bad practices that must be condemned.

She said CBU management has always regarded Unionised Staff as valuable partners in executing the University’s mandate but has regretted their conduct which has given an impression that there is a breakdown of order at the Copperbelt University.

“The behaviour of Unionised Staff to engage in protests is completely outside the established grievance procedures, extending to the unacceptable act of locking up the vice chancellor in his office. This must unreservedly be condemned. Management considers Staff of the University as invaluable partners in executing the mandate,” she stated.

Mukumba said the University has scored a number of achievements that deserves appreciation from the Unionised Staff among them construction and equipping of the Michael Sata School of Medicine in Ndola.

“It is important for the public to be aware that the University has a record of many achievements amongst which are assignments of the management of Mukuba and Kapasa Makasa University by government, construction and equipping of the Michael Chilufya Sata School of medicine, building and refurbishment of laboratories and a wildlife sanctuary and the purchase and operationalization of the school of graduate studies at the state of the art facility in Parkland Kitwe. Further the university has bought and continues to acquire land for its expansion strategy. To date 5,479.7 hectares of land has been acquired,” she stated.

Makumba stated that the late payment of salaries has been caused by insufficient cash flows where the University’s persona emoluments bill far outstrips the available funding.

“The challenges faced by the University are huge but not insurmountable. Key among challenges are the old and limited infrastructure at the University and the less than optimal financial resources to run the institution,” said Makumba.