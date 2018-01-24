Leave PF, CB Chief Tells Ruling Party Renegades

Patriotic Front Copperbelt chairman Stephen Kainga has warned members of expulsion if they resigned from their party position to become ordinary members saying they were negative energy to the party.

The ruling party has seen three top officials on the Copperbelt quit their positions.

Youth secretary Christopher Kalenge and vice Chairperson Stanley Chandindi joined Gift Kalumba on the sidelines.

Kainga has challenged those resigning to as well leave the party failure to which recommendations for their expulsion will be forwarded to the party secretary general for consideration.

He said some of those that have resigned are accusing the provincial leadership of victimising them.

“You can’t have people resigning from positions and they still want to remain our members, morally that is wrong, already most of them are accusing us of victimising them after we suspended them from the party, do you think they will be with us?” he wondered.

“It is just right that they do the right thing by leaving the party, we know some of them are linked to these new political parties, we don’t want people to be snitching on us and go to feed information to whoever they report to, I think that we will not allow.”

Kainga said the party will continue to instil discipline among its members.

“For those that think they can fool us by pretending to be with us yet they report elsewhere, we will recommend that they are expelled from that party,” he added.