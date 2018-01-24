The Opposition In Zambia Has Nothing To Offer – Lamba Chief

Senior Chief Kalilele of the Lamba speaking people says opposition political parties in the country accusing them of not having to offer the Zambian people.

And the traditional leader has praised President Edgar Lungu on the major projects government has embarked in his district.

Speaking when Patriotic Front North Western Province chairman Jackson Kungo called on him at his palace, Senior Chief Kalilele declared his support for the Republican President saying this was in view of the massive developmental work undertaken.

He said he cannot support any opposition party political because they have nothing to offer.

The traditional leader praised President Edgar Lungu for declaring Mushindamo as a district.

He said that despite various appeals, past presidents never paid attention to the cries of the people in the area on declaring Mushindamo as a district.

“Just look at this, just after his ascendance to power, President Lungu declared Mushindamo as a district and for this, I am very happy with him,” he said.

The tradition leader praised government for making available funds to complete his palace which had stalled for some time.

He said government has remained resolute to its promises citing the connection of the entire province to the national electricity grid and the advanced works on the Solwezi-Chingola road as examples.

“As you can see for yourselves very soon my palace will be completed. So, it is for this reason that I encourage my subjects to also work with and support the PF government,” he added.

And Kungo has implored the senior chief to continue supporting and working with the Patriotic Front government under President Lungu’s leadership.

He said President Lungu means well for the people of Zambia hence the need to support and work with him.

Kungo reiterated the head of state’s stance on the party leadership to engage all stakeholders including traditional leaders on matters of national development.

The Provincial Chairman was accompanied by his Vice, Thazy Sichalwe, Provincial Secretary Fulobisha Fulayi, Women’s League Provincial Vice Chairlady Bertha Kiwala, Provincial Youth Chairperson Amnion Hara and Women’s League Provincial Vice IPS Lauren Mambwe Sinyangwe.