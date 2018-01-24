Right To Reply: Airtel Responds To Industrial Unrest Letter

Following publication of a letter that Airtel employees contracted through NSN were planning industrial unrest, the mobile communication firm has responded stating the company’s business model took a different turn in 2001 when it started outsourcing labour.
Airtel has since distanced its business connection with NSN saying the company is solely responsible for its workers.
SEE BELOW IS THE RESPONSE FROM AIRTEL COMMUNICATIONS OFFICE
PRESS STATEMENT
Lusaka, January 21st, 2018
Airtel Networks Zambia Plc wishes to clarify and correct misleading news
reports regarding an alleged impending “Industrial Unrest at Airtel”.
Airtel’s business model since 2011 has been that of ‘outsourcing’ as this has
over the years improved the company focus on our core business and enabled
the company to access expertise in various areas.
It is with this background, that Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN) is one of our
many partners that we have outsourced to do work with.
Nokia Siemens Networks are therefore better positioned to comment on any
matters relating to any alleged work stoppage.
Issued by:
The Corporate Communications Office
