Right To Reply: Airtel Responds To Industrial Unrest Letter

Following publication of a letter that Airtel employees contracted through NSN were planning industrial unrest, the mobile communication firm has responded stating the company’s business model took a different turn in 2001 when it started outsourcing labour.

Airtel has since distanced its business connection with NSN saying the company is solely responsible for its workers.

PRESS STATEMENT

Lusaka, January 21st, 2018

Airtel Networks Zambia Plc wishes to clarify and correct misleading news

reports regarding an alleged impending “Industrial Unrest at Airtel”.

Airtel’s business model since 2011 has been that of ‘outsourcing’ as this has

over the years improved the company focus on our core business and enabled

the company to access expertise in various areas.

It is with this background, that Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN) is one of our

many partners that we have outsourced to do work with.

Nokia Siemens Networks are therefore better positioned to comment on any

matters relating to any alleged work stoppage.

Issued by:

The Corporate Communications Office

