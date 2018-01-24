Zambian Medics Keeping an Eye on Ng’onga Recovery

Chipolopolo team doctor Mwila Lupasha says he is hopeful that injured Godfrey Ngwenya and Kondwani Mtonga will be back to full fitness in Saturday’s quarterfinal match against Sudan.

Doctor Lupasha told Fazfootball.com after Wednesday’s training session at the Grand Stade de Marrakech annex pitch that Mtonga who limped off in the 1-all draw against Namibia on Monday night trained on the sidelines as a precautionary measure alongside Alex Ng’onga.

Zambia had its first session after returning to Marrakech on Tuesday afternoon ahead of Saturday’s crucial encounter against Sudan.

“We had a few injuries when we played against Namibia. They are just usual knocks as happens in football. I can safely say that all the players who had those knocks have recuperated except for Kondwani Mtonga as you saw I was training with him. It was a precautionary light training for him but otherwise he is generally okay,” he said.

“Like I said two days ago, he (Ngwenya) has made tremendous recovery so today I wanted him to do full training with the rest of the players and so far so good he has done very well. I just hope that he is going to be considered for the next game against Sudan.”

On Ng’onga, “As for Alex Ng’onga he is still recuperating from the injury that he sustained, it will take a bit of time because the type of injury that he has we have to be careful even making him train.”

Mtonga sustained an ankle injury that the medics say is not serious.

Zambia faces Sudan on Saturday at the Grand Stade de Marrakech in a must win game that kicks off at 21:30 hours (Zambian time).

The game will be live on SuperSport.

(Source: FAZ Media)