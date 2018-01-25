Kambwili Must Tame His Tongue – PF Youth

Former PF Kitwe District information and Publicity Secretary Gift Kalumba has taken a swipe at NDC Consultant Chishimba Kambwili for demeaning President Edgar Lungu.

Kambwili recently demeaned President Lungu at a media briefing describing the Head of State a nonentity and a corrupt person.

But Kalumba said people aspiring for the office of President should exhibit high levels of maturity by not belittling those already in office.

He said it is wrong to demean the Head of State in the manner the Roan Parliamentarian has been doing in the recent past.

“The nature and type of politics being practiced now leaves much to be desired for young politicians in the country. The Head of State has the mandate given to him by the Zambian people, therefore he deserves respect,” he stated.

“Leaders in the ruling party or opposition should have respect for each other. Remember when you are aspiring for such an office you need to start adding divinity to that office, because it will be you and other people will insult for setting a bad foundation.” Kalumba said

Kalumba has advised political leaders to direct their energies to many issues affecting the country and stop practising politics of character assassination.

He further said politicians should deal with personal issues at personal level as opposed to making such national issues.

“I am calling on young politicians let us stop supporting such politicians because this is not helpful to any of us. The earlier we got rid of them the better for us. They are misleading us and we can’t continue with such,” he said.