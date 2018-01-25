Letter: How Harry Kalaba Has Unsettled PF In Luapula

In an attempt [to] “Water down” the triumphant entry of Harry Kalaba and subsequent meetings with the Chiefs, Luapula Province Minister Nixon Chilangwa and his PS Dr Buleti Nsemukila yesterday [on Tuesday] summoned the 19 out of 38 Chiefs with a sole purpose of denouncing Harry Kalaba and all the statements made on TV.

For a reward the Chiefs went away with K10,000.00 each instead of K15,000 initially budgeted.A source close to one of Chiefs claim the Chiefs only submitted to the requests of the Provincial leadership to get “envelopes”.

Minister of Health Dr.Chitalu who is at Centre of the Ambulances scandal,Single sourcing scandals and Pambashe Millionaire Ronald Chitotela also expected to go splash Big money in Mansa to try undo the Will of the people.

