Letter: Is Zambia Among World’s 20 Poorest Countries

Castrol Kafweta

With all its wealth, Zambia is still among the world’s 20 poorest countries and yet some of you claim you have a working government with a functioning President Edgar Chagwa Lungu! Are you being serious? We need a leader who will work towards the removal of Zambia from the world’s 20 poorest countries.

The current leadership is not worth gratulation and they don’t deserve any credits because they seem not to have proper directions. They don’t have any ideal objectives for this country! Their mission and goals is to ensure the time they will be leaving office, Zambia’s wealth will be depleted at least by 75% leaving many Zambian people poor than before.

Sometimes I wonder if I hear people like Bowman Lusambo and [President] Edgar Lungu claim that they are here to work for the people of Zambia. The question that lingers in my mind is, What have they worked? Where have they worked? Who are they working for? And what have they achieved for the country so far when the same people they claim to work for are still failing to take their children to school? People are living on less than a dollar daily, majority employees are still getting K500, K800,K950,and K1500 being the highest monthly salary for the ordinary Zambian working in private companies and organizations? Our people are subjected to hard labor and yet they are paid low. No one speaks for them because no one cares.

Our people are terribly languishing in poverty when our poor leaders are busy misusing, misapplying, and mismanaging the people’s resources and wealth meant to reduce poverty and better the living standard of our people? The Zambian situation really touches my heart and when I realize it, it pains me a lot. Something urgent needs to be done otherwise people will start dying of famine just like they are dying of a preventable disease like cholera and other curable and preventable diseases.

The so called leaders are not even ashamed to see people’s lives being lost to preventable and curable diseases. All they know is to lobby money from international organizations! The money which they have never worked for. Useless leaders!!

