NAREP Youth Condemns Violence

It is far too disheartening that as a people,we are taking part in violent conduct towards each other for reasons of having different political opinions and beliefs.The reason for democracy is that every one should have their civil liberties and freedoms to have an opinion,and to believe in a common party or personal ideology.

It is entirely sad that PATRIOTIC FRONT members unleashed violence on NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS members injurying but a few.According to various media houses,and with regards to the statement released by the Police spokes person Theresa Katongo ,NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS members were arrested to the exclusion of PATRIOTIC FRONT members.Where’s the justice behind letting people from the ruling party always go free?

It is not right,lucks fairness and has all the qualities of oppression from a ruling regime.The charade of causing chaos due to ideological differences is the practice of barbaric and morally starved individuals,that need to be straightened and well informed of the core tenets of a democratic society.

Furthermore,a society in which every opposition is labeled a criminal by default and still calls itself a democratic society is hypocritical and somewhat shows shades of a despotic ruling regime as has been the case in Zambia.

It is a humble appeal that we leave in peace irrespective of our political differences and respect the democratic process by which our nation was founded.

By VALENTINE SITALI

National Restoration Party (NAREP) Chilanga District Youth Chairperson.