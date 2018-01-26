17 Million Zambians Have Placed Hope In UPND, Claims Hichilema

Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has claimed that 17 million suffering Zambians have placed hope in his political party to change the fortunes of the country.
Hichilema says this following a meeting of the party’s National Management Committee (NMC) at Kupark Lodge in Lusaka today.
“Zambian people are suffering and the country is hurting. We know that 17 million Zambians have now placed hope and confidence in us, therefore we should work to develop our country.
“We emphasised that we all have a responsibility to stand with the people and for the people of Zambia,” he states.
Hichilema has urged UPND leaders to go flat out and mobilise the party in readiness for elections in 2021.
“Working for our country means we must all, as a nation, stand up and stop the rampant corruption involving the Patriotic Front government. We must begin by stopping the very individuals plundering public resources,” he says.
“And we are confident that through a democratic process, we will stop those causing untold misery.
“Job creation, economic diversification and skills development will be top of our agenda because only then will we be able to grow our economy.”
The businessman-turned-politician says UPND is now on the move to develop the country.
“Our efforts and commitments are not for the UPND, but for the people of Zambia. Only then can we ensure effective checks and balances to this kleptocratic party in power,” said Hichilema.
