Chipenzi: Pilato’s Case Has Maimed Zambia’s Democratic Credentials

Political commentator McDonald Chipenzi says Zambia’s democratic status will be affected by the self-imposed exile of singer Pilato.
Pilato, whose real name is Chama Fumbe, bolted and reappeared elsewhere to seek political asylum alleging his life was in danger following an explosive satirical song he composed.
The former Copperbelt singer recently recently released a hit song Koswe mu mpoto, a song that virtually point fingers at President Edgar Lungu accusing the Head of State and his party of corruption.
Ruling party cadres launched a manhunt for Pilato and sent some of their messages on recorded video posted on social media vowing to deal with the singer.
BELOW ARE CHIPENZI’S THOUGHTS
The news of the self-exile of Pilato has gone far, wide and high in the world. The self-exile of Pilato has maimed our democratic credentials.
This is a result of unprofessionalism currently prevailing in the police to respond to politically engineered threats on citizens viewed critical or associated with the opposition politics.
When these people report threats on their lives, property or indeed disorder, a.constitutional mandate of the police, the response from police is lukewarm hence citizens like pilato feeling vulnerable and decide to flee the country for safety.
Unless police treats all citizens as citizens and not treating them according to their political affiliations, the country is going to see alot of self-exiles in the near future.
Additionally,.Pilato’s experience demonstrates the inherent politics of violence in the ruling party which has been tolerated and embraced.
It is a.demonstration that our President has not instilled discipline in.his party cadres to respect individual citizens views regardless of how critical they are against the ruling party and the presidency and govsrnment.
We are now considered a democratic hotspot in the region.and Africa if not.the world. There is need to sanitize our politics if we were to restore our respect as a democratic country.
Therefore, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu should tame his cadres who threaten, beat and maim other citizens with impunity and further demand professionalism from police command.
The country is breeding because of intolerance, politicisation of government and institutions of governance such thst misrule and misgovernance has become the order of the day embraced by those who are supposed to fight these vices.
I submit
McDonald Chipenzi
Political Consultant & Electoral Expert
